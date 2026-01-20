Ministry Signs Two Agreements To Explore Minerals In Southern Jordan

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Jan. 20 (Petra) -- Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources Saleh Kharabsheh on Tuesday signed two memoranda of understanding (MoU) with the Chemical and Mining Industries Company (CMI), represented by its Director General Bassam Fakhouri, to develop mineral resources in the Wadi Abu Al-Buraq and Samra Al-Taybeh areas in southern Jordan.The MoUs were signed as part of efforts to develop the mining sector and attract high-quality investment in line with the National Mining Strategy.The first MoU covers exploration and prospecting for base, precious, critical, and strategic minerals, as well as rare earth elements, in the Jabal Samra Al-Taybeh area over 13.9 square kilometers for 67 weeks.The second MoU covers exploration for gold ore, base and precious minerals, critical and strategic minerals, and rare earth elements in the Jabal Abu Al-Buraq area over 106 square kilometers for 98 weeks.At the signing ceremony, Kharabsheh said the step will strengthen the mining sector's contribution to the national economy and support investment, knowledge transfer, and job creation under an integrated national program to develop and utilize Jordan's mineral resources.He said the MoUs align with the government's direction to expand responsible investment and stimulate partnerships with capable national and international companies, helping transfer technical know-how and create jobs for Jordanians.Kharabsheh said the signing is consistent with sustainable development priorities and builds on earlier MoUs signed with local and foreign firms covering gold, copper, rare earth elements, phosphate, and lithium.He added that three additional agreements are currently under negotiation in preparation for moving to the implementation phase.