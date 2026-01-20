Security Source Cites External Restrictions Behind King Hussein Bridge Congestion

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Jan. 20 (Petra) -- A security source said Tuesday that recurring congestion at the King Hussein Bridge is primarily driven by limited operating hours, caps imposed on traveler numbers from the other side, and sudden closures for various stated reasons, which often push queues into the following day.The source stressed that the bridge is never closed from the Jordanian side and that staff from all relevant agencies remain on duty 24 hours a day. The source said about 2 million travelers, arrivals, and departures combined were processed in 2025.Jordan is working through all available channels to ease pressure on travelers and is seeking to restore round-the-clock operations, the source said, adding that the bridge is undergoing ongoing comprehensive rehabilitation, projects, and infrastructure upgrades, with additional development plans underway.The source said advance media notices were issued ahead of expected pressure this week due to the return of large numbers of Umrah pilgrims and the resulting rise in traveler traffic, to help passengers plan their travel schedules.The source added that throughout the year, including holiday periods and the Hajj season, joint plans are prepared and implemented to reduce congestion and facilitate travel, while addressing exceptional procedures imposed by the other side.The source said the Public Security Directorate continues to follow up on incoming observations, verify them, and take any measures that help ease travel for passengers.