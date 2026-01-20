Deal Signed For Wastewater Upgrade Project At Sukhneh Camp

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Jan. 20 (Petra) -- The Department of Palestinian Affairs and the Italian Embassy on Tuesday signed a cooperation agreement to implement the "Sustainable Cities: Developing Wastewater Systems in Sukhneh Camp" project, backed by an Italian grant of 1.75 million euros.The initiative focuses on upgrading Sukhneh Camp's wastewater network, which serves around 7,000 refugees, to improve infrastructure and sanitation services. The project is intended to strengthen environmental and public health conditions in the camp, raise service quality, and support dignified living conditions.Director General of the Department of Palestinian Affairs Rafiq Kherfan underscored the importance of the project, praising the partnership with Italy and the continued support of the Italian government, which he said reflects the depth of bilateral relations and a shared commitment to sustainable development initiatives.Italian Ambassador Luciano Pezzotti said the initiative reflects Italy's firm commitment to supporting Jordan's efforts to provide essential infrastructure for all and to enhance water and sanitation services.He added that investment in water and sanitation strengthens the resilience of the most vulnerable groups and delivers tangible benefits for public health and environmental protection.