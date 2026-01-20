Sendturtle Introduces Esignature Upgrade With Cleaner Interface And Dedicated App Section

MENAFN - GetNews)



SendTurtle launches an upgraded eSignature experience with a cleaner UI and a dedicated app section, built directly from user feedback to streamline signing workflows.

Arlington, VA - January 20, 2026 - SendTurtle, the smart eSignature and secure deal productivity platform, announced today a major upgrade to its eSignature experience. The update introduces a cleaner, more intuitive user interface and places eSignature into its own dedicated section of the SendTurtle app, making it easier for users to prepare, send, and track signed documents.

The eSignature upgrade was driven directly by customer feedback and feature requests from founders, investors, brokers, and deal teams who use SendTurtle to manage time-sensitive agreements. Users asked for a more streamlined signing flow and clearer separation between document sharing and signature workflows, and SendTurtle delivered. Users can still access in-depth analytics on signatures out for send in the Analytics section of the SendTurtle app.

“Our users told us they wanted eSignature to feel simpler, faster, and easier to find,” said Austin Garrett, SendTurtle CTO & Co-Founder.“This upgrade is a direct response to that feedback. By giving eSignature its own space in the app and refining the interface, we removed friction from one of the most critical steps in any deal.”

With the new design, users can quickly locate eSignature tools, manage active signature requests, and monitor signing progress without navigating through unrelated documents. The improved UI also reduces setup time for agreements, helping teams move deals forward with fewer delays.

SendTurtle continues to invest in product updates guided by real customer use cases, reinforcing its commitment to building secure, practical tools that support modern dealmaking.

For more information, visit

About SendTurtle

Launched in 2024, SendTurtle (by Phalanx) is a software product that helps teams close deals faster and with insight. The platform provides sales teams and business owners with document eSignatures, secure sharing, and page-by-page engagement analytics. After working with hundreds of startups and witnessing firsthand how founders struggle with scattered tools and zero visibility after hitting "send," the team built SendTurtle: a fast, secure, and smart way to share documents, sales proposals, and decks.

With built-in privacy, engagement insights, and AI-driven recommendations, SendTurtle makes sending high-stakes documents smarter, safer, and stress-free-for founders, consultants, and teams alike. Learn more at sendturtle.