Riverhouse Hospitality Celebrates Milestones, Maritime Legacy, And A Continued Commitment To Preserving Connecticut's Historic Experiences

Riverhouse Hospitality, one of Connecticut's premier hospitality and event groups, is celebrating a series of major milestones that underscore its long-standing commitment to quality, craftsmanship, and the preservation of historic venues across the state.

The company's latest expansion, Riverhouse Cruises, marks a new chapter in Riverhouse Hospitality's mission to create unforgettable experiences rooted in Connecticut's history and natural beauty. Anchored by the iconic Lady Kate, Riverhouse Cruises continues a proud maritime tradition that dates back to the 1980s, offering scenic river experiences that blend elegance, hospitality, and timeless charm.

“Lady Kate has been a cherished presence on the Connecticut River since the 1980s, and we are proud to ensure that this historic vessel continues to serve future generations while delivering the level of hospitality and excellence our guests expect,” said Trevor Furrer, Managing Partner.

Riverhouse Hospitality is also celebrating 20 years since breaking ground to build The Riverhouse at Goodspeed Station, a landmark waterfront venue that has become synonymous with exceptional weddings, celebrations, and culinary excellence in the region. Over two decades, The Riverhouse has welcomed tens of thousands of guests while maintaining a steadfast focus on service, consistency, and elevated guest experience.

Further reinforcing its reputation for excellence, Riverhouse Catering was honored as Caterer of the Year 2025 by the Connecticut Restaurant Association, recognizing the team's innovation, execution, and ability to transform unique venues across Connecticut into unforgettable event settings, from historic properties to modern waterfront locations.

“Being named Caterer of the Year for 2025 is a reflection of our team's passion, professionalism, creativity, and unwavering standards. Riverhouse Catering has always believed that exceptional food and service should enhance the character of every venue, whether historic, waterfront, or contemporary,” said Jim Bucko, Managing Partner.

Riverhouse Hospitality's dedication to preserving Connecticut's architectural legacy is perhaps most evident at The Society Room of Hartford, where a former historic bank building was meticulously restored and reimagined as one of the state's most distinctive luxury event venues. The project reflects the company's belief that honoring the past can elevate modern celebrations.

Most recently, Riverhouse Properties further strengthened its commitment to preserving Connecticut's event traditions through the acquisition of Creative Cakes by Donna, a beloved bakery with over 30 years of history crafting award-winning wedding cakes. Recognized for its artistry, attention to detail, and longstanding reputation among couples and venues statewide, Creative Cakes by Donna represents another legacy the company was determined to protect. By bringing the bakery into the Riverhouse family, Riverhouse Properties ensured that its craftsmanship, recipes, and standards of excellence would continue - allowing a cherished Connecticut wedding tradition to move forward without losing the character and quality that defined it for decades.

Together, these milestones reflect Riverhouse Hospitality's enduring vision: to protect Connecticut's stories, enhance its historic spaces, and deliver unmatched quality across every guest experience, on land and on the water.

“Across all of our properties, our mission is consistent: to protect the history of the spaces we steward and bring new venues to the state, while delivering experiences defined by quality, consistency, and attention to detail. Every milestone we celebrate reinforces that responsibility,” said Mark Poole, Managing Partner.

About Riverhouse Hospitality

Riverhouse Hospitality is a Connecticut-based hospitality group offering award-winning wedding venues, catering services, and river cruise experiences. Its portfolio includes The Riverhouse at Goodspeed Station, The Society Room of Hartford, Riverhouse Catering, Creative Cakes by Donna, and Riverhouse Cruises, each defined by exceptional service, historic preservation, and unforgettable experiences.