Russian FM Stresses Palestinian Statehood As Key To Resolving Gaza Crisis
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) MOSCOW, Jan 20 (KUNA) -- Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday that the establishment of a Palestinian state remains essential to resolving the Gaza crisis, stressing that the absence of a just solution to the Palestinian issue lies at the heart of ongoing violence and instability.
Speaking at a press conference on the results of Russian diplomacy in 2025 and plans for the coming year, Lavrov said Russia had received from the United States a draft document related to the proposed "Peace Council" initiative on Gaza, underlining Moscow's view that addressing the root causes of crises is necessary rather than merely managing their consequences.
On international relations, Lavrov described ties between Russia and China as unprecedented in depth and level, and announced Moscow's readiness to hold the third Russia-Africa summit as part of efforts to strengthen partnerships with African countries.
He said the administration of US President Donald Trump was pragmatic and recognized the need to unite countries under its leadership while taking their interests into account, expressing confidence that Washington also understands the importance of addressing the root causes of the Ukraine crisis.
Regarding Ukraine, Lavrov reaffirmed Russia's commitment to a diplomatic solution, saying Moscow had never lacked goodwill but that the West had undermined all agreements. He rejected any settlement proposals aimed at preserving the current government in Kyiv, describing them as "unacceptable," and said Russia would not allow the rearmament of the Ukrainian authorities.
On European security, Lavrov said the Euro-Atlantic security concept had lost credibility, expressing doubts about the prospects of reviving the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE), while confirming Russia would continue participating to support countries still acting with "common sense."
He further expressed concern over discussions in Japan about revising its non-nuclear status and noted that debates over Greenland had reached an unprecedented level, affecting NATO unity. (end)
