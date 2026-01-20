Analysis Of The Philippines Solar Energy Market 2026-2031: Declining Costs Propel Philippine Solar Beyond 36 GW Development Pipeline

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Key opportunities include declining costs fueling utility-scale solar growth, strong demand for hybrid solar-plus-storage solutions, and expanded net-metering for commercial rooftops

The Philippines Solar Energy Market is set for remarkable growth, expanding from 4.25 GW in 2025 to 5.43 GW in 2026, and is projected to soar to 18.49 GW by 2031 at a 27.78% CAGR over the 2026-2031 period. Factors such as declining module and balance-of-system costs have driven the levelized cost of utility-scale solar to USD 0.044 per kWh, making photovoltaic capacity the least expensive option for baseload demand.

Furthermore, the rising demand from hyperscale data centers and business-process outsourcing firms is spurring hybrid solar-plus-storage projects that ensure 24/7 clean power. The Department of Energy's Green Energy Auction Program (GEAP) further supports the market by awarding 10.2 GW in its fourth round, raising the national development pipeline to over 36 GW. Floating solar installations on Laguna Lake and irrigation reservoirs offer land-neutral solutions, while net-metering reforms that increase the cap from 100 kW to 1 MW are expected to unlock commercial and industrial rooftops for solar deployment.

Philippines Solar Energy Market Trends and Insights

Rapid Decline in PV Module & BOS Costs

Global utility-scale solar levelized costs have plummeted to USD 0.044/kWh as of 2023, a 90% reduction since 2010. This cost decrease has significantly reduced capital outlays for Philippine projects, with local companies receiving Tier-1 module quotes under USD 0.19/W. This cost trajectory enhances the competitiveness of the Philippines' solar market against imported LNG and legacy coal, promoting utility procurement and corporate power purchase agreements (PPAs). Over the medium term, it supports a burgeoning local manufacturing industry, anticipated to produce 3-5 GW of modules annually by 2030, further solidifying the supply chain.

Green Energy Auctions (GEAP) Unlocking >1 GW Solar Pipeline from 2025

The Department of Energy's tendering model fosters competitive price discovery, having awarded 1 GW of solar capacity in its inaugural round. With a 9,378 MW target for the fourth auction that includes solar-storage hybrids, developer interest is robust. Auction-linked PPAs reduce financing risks and compress tariffs, enabling developers and lenders to optimize capacity factors with storage add-ons. The forthcoming GEA-4 mandates battery integration, demonstrating policy maturation towards grid-supportive renewables that can mitigate midday curtailment. This moves the Philippines' solar market towards predictable build-out cycles and transparent pricing benchmarks.

Weak Grid Capacity in Visayas-Mindanao Corridor

Delays in transmission infrastructure, with only 6 of 16 priority projects completed by 2023, have postponed the PHP 52 billion Mindanao-Visayas backbone. These bottlenecks constrain solar deployments south of Luzon, confining projects to areas with existing interconnection, leaving significant solar potential untapped. The Transmission Development Plan 2022-2040 outlines expansions, though execution remains slow. Until transmission lines catch up, project distribution will remain skewed towards Luzon.

Additional Market Influencers:



Corporate PPAs by hyperscalers and BPOs demanding continuous clean power

DOE net-metering reform lifting the capacity cap to 1 MW in 2024 Comparatively high financing costs versus Vietnam and Malaysia (>9% WACC)

Segment Analysis

Solar photovoltaic technology dominates the Philippine market, accounting for the full 2025 installation base. High-efficiency n-type i-TOPCon and bifacial modules enhance output and minimize land requirements, positioning the Philippines to achieve a 27.78% CAGR in its solar PV sector. Conversely, concentrated solar power remains commercially unfeasible due to land and weather constraints, and it is omitted from DOE targets.

The industry trend towards string inverters and hybrid PV-plus-storage systems improves uptime and satisfies 24/7 procurement requirements in corporate PPAs. Terra Solar's 3.5 GW PV and 4.5 GWh storage underscore this trend, securing long-term supply agreements with hyperscalers.

This Philippines Solar Energy Market Report is segmented by technology (solar photovoltaic and concentrated solar power), grid type (on-grid and off-grid), and end-user (utility-scale, commercial and industrial, and residential). Market sizes and forecasts are expressed in terms of installed capacity (GW).

Key Companies Covered:



Solar Philippines Power Project Holdings

ACEN Corp.

Vena Energy

Citicore Power Inc.

Aboitiz Power Corp.

Solenergy Systems Inc.

SunAsia Energy

Helios Solar Energy Corp.

Cleantech Global Renewables

Trina Solar Ltd.

Canadian Solar

JinkoSolar

First Gen Corp.

Meralco PowerGen (MGen)

Shell Pilipinas - Solar

TotalEnergies - Solar

NextGen Power

Enfinity Global

Rizal Wind-Solar Energy Corp. Greenergy Holdings

