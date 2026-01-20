403
Off Leash K9 Training Of Murrieta Highlights Board And Train Programs For Murrieta And Nearby Communities
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Off Leash K9 Training of Murrieta is highlighting its Dog Board and Train programs for local dog owners seeking reliable obedience and better real-world behavior in everyday Southern California settings.
Board and Train is an immersive training format designed for owners who want structured, consistent work completed by professional trainers. The program is positioned to help dogs improve leash manners, responsiveness to commands, and overall behavior around common distractions. Training also includes real-world practice throughout Murrieta and surrounding areas, along with owner education at the end of the program.
Program Options
Off Leash K9 Training of Murrieta offers multiple Board and Train options based on the dog's needs and the owner's goals:
2-Week On-Leash Program
This program focuses on six core commands: come, sit, down, place, heel, and off. It is designed to build reliable on-leash obedience and everyday manners.
3-Week Off-Leash Program
This option builds on obedience foundations and is designed to develop off-leash control. The program description notes dogs can learn to respond at distances up to 400 yards using e-collar communication.
3-Week Reactive Dog Program
This program is designed for dogs that lunge, bark, or struggle around triggers such as other dogs or people. The goal is improved control and calmer behavior in situations that commonly create stress for owners.
4-Week“Rap Sheet” Rehabilitation Program
This is an extended option for dogs with complex or multiple behavior challenges. The program page includes an important note that it does not guarantee a complete“fix” for severe or deeply ingrained behaviors.
Additional Options
The program page also references ExpediteProTM as an add-on for owners who want to skip the wait list and have their dog train directly with the Head Trainer, and Basic Marker MasteryTM as a reward-based option using clicker training and positive reinforcement.
Service Area
Off Leash K9 Training of Murrieta serves dog owners throughout Murrieta and surrounding communities, including Temecula, Riverside, Menifee, Lake Elsinore, Moreno Valley, Wildomar, Perris, Oceanside, Carlsbad, Winchester, and Canyon Lake. In-home follow-up sessions are also noted as available within a 30-mile radius.
Learn more about the Board and Train options:
services/dog-board-and-train-murrieta-ca/
To request a free consultation:
contact/
Phone: (760) 477-4875
About Off Leash K9 Training of Murrieta
Off Leash K9 Training of Murrieta provides dog training services for owners across Murrieta and nearby Southern California communities. Training options include Board and Train, private lessons, and structured programs designed to improve obedience and behavior in real-life environments.
Media Contact
Off Leash K9 Training of Murrieta
Phone: (760) 477-4875
Email:
Website:
Legal Disclaimer:
