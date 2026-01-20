Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Fitnglam Officially Opens Second Abu Dhabi Flagship Fitness Club At Yas Mall


January 2026
  • 19,000 sqft club will be fast-growing brand's sixth location across the UAE
  • New Women-Only SuperClub features four boutique studios and a dedicated HYROX space
Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates –January 2026: FitnGlam, part of the Formative Group, the UAE's largest fitness collective and the nation's leading luxury women-only brand, has opened its second Abu Dhabi SuperClub at Yas Mall. The 19,000 sqft club sets a new benchmark for exclusivity and high-performance training, marking FitnGlam's sixth location in four years and reinforcing its positioning as the nation's leading luxury women-only brand. FitnGlam Yas Mall delivers an elevated approach to wellness under one roof. Designed exclusively for women seeking a private, high-end environment to move, recover and connect, the club combines state-of-the-art facilities with expert coaching, dedicated recovery spaces and a strong community focus. The new SuperClub features a fully integrated training environment with three boutique studios powered by PLATFORM – Ride, Reformer Pilates and the first heated MindBody studio in Abu Dhabi, alongside the brand's signature Energy Studio with multimodal programming. Members can also train in a dedicated HYROX space for functional conditioning and race preparation, or with highly qualified and specialised Personal Trainers for focused and uniquely designed one-to-one sessions. Brandon Rowberry, CEO of Arada's Medical, Wellness and Fitness division, said:“FitnGlam Yas Mall represents more than a fitness destination, it is a space built to elevate women's wellbeing. Every detail is thoughtfully designed to encourage confidence and long-term health. This achievement reflects the dedication of the entire FitnGlam team, led by Chief Operating Officer Kate Milewska, whose efforts were instrumental in delivering this standout SuperClub in Abu Dhabi.” An expert coaching team representing more than 15 nationalities, led by an Emirati Female Fitness Manager supports a versatile schedule of classes and a personalised, technology-driven onboarding experience. Members can also enjoy Efzin Fresh, the award-winning healthy café, and benefit from the Infinite Glam membership, offering access to all FitnGlam SuperClubs across the UAE. FitnGlam Yas Mall will further enhance the member journey through invite-only events, expert-led workshops, educational seminars and exclusive networking opportunities, fostering a community of confident, empowered women across Abu Dhabi. The Yas Mall location complements the brand's existing outlet in Reem Mall, which has proved popular since opening in November 2023. FitnGlam took home a record seven awards, including the prestigious Chain of the Year title, at the recent REPs Industry Awards, the UAE's top fitness awards programme. About FitnGlam:
Since launching in 2021, FitnGlam has become the UAE's leading women's-only fitness and wellness brand. With locations in Al Quoz, Mirdif's Sports Society, Dubai Hills Mall and Nad Al Sheba in Dubai, Al Reem Mall and Yas Mall in Abu Dhabi, FitnGlam offers an elite experience where women can train, recover, and thrive. Part of Formative, UAE's largest gym portfolio by revenue, and owned and operated by Arada. FitnGlam is a multiaward-winning brand recognized repeatedly as“Luxury SuperClub of the Year,” and continues to set new standards for the fitness industry with innovation, exclusivity, and a deep commitment to women's empowerment. About Arada: Launched in 2017 and headquartered in the UAE, Arada was created to build spaces people connect with for healthier, happier and more meaningful lives.
Arada's scope of operation covers property development, retail, education, healthcare, fitness, wellness and hospitality. The master developer has so far launched 11 record-breaking projects in the UAE, and has also expanded into the UK and Australia. Arada also operates a portfolio of complementary brands and experiences, which includes large-scale gyms, F&B and retail assets, social initiatives and visitor destinations.


