Global Office Buildings Construction Project Insights Report, Q4 2025: Western Europe Holds The Largest Share At 23%, Followed By North Eeast Asia, North America, The Middle East And North Africa

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Key market opportunities lie in the $852.6 billion global office construction pipeline, with 75.6% in pre-execution/execution stages. Western Europe, North-East Asia, and North America dominate the share. Annual spending is set to rise significantly through 2026, highlighting growth potential in these regions.

Dublin, Jan. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Project Insight - Global Office Buildings Construction Projects (Q4 2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The analyst is currently monitoring office building project pipeline valued at $852.6 billion. Of this total, 75.6% ($644.2 billion) is in the pre-execution and execution stages, while the remaining 24.4% ($208.4 billion) is in the pre-planning and planning stages. Western Europe holds the largest regional share at 23.0%, followed by North-East Asia (22%), North America (21.1%), the Middle East and North Africa (10.0%), and Australasia (6.6%). If all projects proceed as scheduled, annual spending on office construction is projected to increase from $97.8 billion in 2024 to $105.0 billion in 2025, and further to $133 billion in 2026.

The report provides analysis based on the analyst's construction projects showing total project values and analysis by stage and funding for all regions.

The top 20 projects per region are listed giving country, stage, value of projects. Ranked listings of the key operators for the sector are also provided showing the leading contractors, consulting engineers and project owners.

Gain insight into the development of the office building construction sector.

Assess all major projects by value, start date, scope and stage of development globally, for the regions to support business development activities. Plan campaigns by country based on specific project opportunities and align resources to the most attractive markets.

Global Overview

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Middle East and North Africa

Sub-Saharan Africa

South-East Asia

North-East Asia

South Asia Australasia

