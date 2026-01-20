Trends & Strategies Shaping The Philippines' USD 500 Million Pet Food Market, 2026-2031

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Urbanization boosts premium purchases, while rural shifts to economy options. The rise in local manufacturing enhances affordability and market accessibility.

Dublin, Jan. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Philippines Pet Food - Market Share Analysis, Industry Trends & Statistics, Growth Forecasts (2026-2031)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The Philippines pet food market, valued at USD 279.27 million in 2025, is projected to grow to USD 497.84 million by 2031, reflecting a CAGR of 10.12% from 2026-2031. This growth is driven by the increasing humanization of pets, the rapid adoption of e-commerce, and a pivot by livestock feed producers towards pet nutrition.

Urban households are driving demand for premium pet food with functional diets, while rural pet owners, benefiting from improved local manufacturing, increasingly choose economy dry food over table scraps. There are, however, challenges such as market volatility, regulatory hurdles from the Bureau of Animal Industry, and counterfeit products that may dampen short-term market gains. The competitive landscape is dynamic, with domestic companies appealing to price-sensitive segments and global players investing heavily to maintain their market share.

Trends and Insights

Rising Pet Humanization and Premium-Nutrition Spend

Filipino pet owners increasingly view animals as family members. A study by Mars reveals a preference for Shih Tzu dogs and Persian cats as companion animals. This humanization trend fuels demand for functional ingredients like probiotics and omega-3 fatty acids. With 61% of dog owners citing stress relief as a pet ownership benefit, opportunities for premium positioning emerge despite price sensitivity, evidenced by the Philippines' second-lowest annual dog food costs in Asia.

Expansion of Modern Retail and E-Commerce

Modern retail expansion fundamentally shifts pet food accessibility. Robinsons Retail Holdings is expanding pet retail outlets while offering more merchandise and services. Warehouse clubs such as Landers Superstore are increasing store counts and offering bulk purchasing to lower costs for consumers. This expansion aids both premium and economy brands in gaining market access, though navigating regulatory compliance across touchpoints remains complex.

High Price Sensitivity and Table-Scrap Feeding

Price sensitivity limits market premiumization, with over half of pets still fed table scraps. Consumer segments include utilitarians, pragmatic spoilers, companions, and humanizers. The predominance of utilitarian and pragmatic groups limits premium pricing willingness, though urban markets may see gradual premiumization with rising disposable incomes.

Key drivers and challenges explored in the full report include:



Growing dog and cat population

Feed-millers transitioning idle capacities to pet-food lines Import dependency and logistics volatility

Segment Analysis

Food products, holding a 53.70% market share in 2025, represent the fastest-growing segment at a 12.21% CAGR by 2031. This is spurred by premiumization and impulse buying trends, with dry pet food leading due to its cost efficiency. Wet food maintains significant market share by providing hydration benefits in tropical climates. The prominence of this segment is attributed to the role of balanced diets in pet health, alongside the convenience of dry foods enhancing their popularity. Awareness of pet nutrition and premiumization trends contribute to food products remaining the preferred choice for pet owners.

The Philippines Pet Food Market is segmented by product type, pet type, and distribution channel. Forecasts are provided in terms of value and volume.

Companies Profiled in the Report:



Mars, Incorporated

Nestle (Purina)

Colgate-Palmolive Company (Hill's Pet Nutrition, Inc.)

General Mills Inc.

Schell & Kampeter, Inc. (Diamond Pet Foods)

ADM

Virbac

Charoen Pokphand Group

EBOS Group Limited

DoggyMan H.A. Co., Ltd.

San Miguel Foods Inc.

Pet Plus Global Marketing Corp.

Consumer Care Products Inc.

Pet Discount Inc. Universal Robina Corp. (TopBreed)

Key Topics Covered

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Assumptions & Market Definition

1.2 Scope of the Study

1.3 Research Methodology

2 REPORT OFFERS

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY & KEY FINDINGS

4 KEY INDUSTRY TRENDS

4.1 Pet Population

4.2 Pet Expenditure

4.3 Consumer Trends

5 SUPPLY AND PRODUCTION DYNAMICS

5.1 Trade Analysis

5.2 Ingredient Trends

5.3 Value Chain & Distribution Channel Analysis

5.4 Regulatory Framework

5.5 Market Drivers

5.6 Market Restraints

6 MARKET SIZE AND GROWTH FORECASTS (VALUE AND VOLUME)

6.1 Pet Food Product

6.1.1 Food

6.1.2 Pet Nutraceuticals/Supplements

6.1.3 Pet Treats

6.1.4 Pet Veterinary Diets

6.2 Pets

6.3 Distribution Channel

7 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

7.1 Key Strategic Moves

7.2 Market Share Analysis

7.3 Brand Positioning Matrix

7.4 Market Claim Analysis

7.5 Company Landscape

7.6 Company Profiles

8 KEY STRATEGIC QUESTIONS FOR PET FOOD CEOS

For more information about this report visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900