The Blueberries Market Is Projected To Grow To $12.99 Billion By 2030

The blueberries market has been gaining considerable attention lately, backed by rising consumer interest in health and nutrition. As these small, nutrient-packed fruits continue to find new uses across various food and beverage categories, the market is set for significant expansion. Let's explore the current market size, growth drivers, key regional trends, and the factors shaping the future of the blueberries industry.

Blueberries Market Size and Predicted Growth Through 2030

The blueberries market has witnessed robust growth in recent years and is projected to expand from $9.84 billion in 2025 to $10.49 billion in 2026, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.5%. This growth during the historical period is largely driven by increased awareness of the health benefits associated with blueberries, their growing use in bakery and confectionery products, rising frozen fruit consumption, the expansion of global berry farming, and early adoption of blueberry-based beverages.

Looking ahead, the market is expected to sustain its upward trajectory, reaching $12.99 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 5.5%. This forecasted growth is supported by factors such as heightened demand for antioxidant-rich superfoods, wider adoption of functional ingredients in packaged foods, increased organic blueberry production, improvements in cold-chain logistics, and greater availability through online grocery platforms. Key trends anticipated include a rising preference for organic and clean-label blueberry varieties, expanded use in functional foods and nutraceuticals, growth in ready-to-use blueberry formats like individually quick frozen (IQF) and purees, increasing popularity of blueberry-flavored snacks and beverages, and the development of premium and specialty blueberry types.

Understanding Blueberries and Their Culinary Uses

Blueberries are small, round fruits with a purple-blue hue that come from shrubs belonging to the genus Vaccinium. Known for their characteristic sweet-tart taste and impressive nutritional profile, these berries are utilized in many culinary ways. They are popular ingredients in smoothies, baked goods, jams, salads, and are also enjoyed fresh as a healthy snack option.

How Healthy Beverage Trends Are Propelling Blueberries Market Growth

One of the key forces driving the blueberries market is the rising consumption of health-focused beverages. These drinks offer essential nutrients and promote overall wellness, making blueberries a preferred ingredient due to their antioxidant content and nutritional benefits. Blueberries are commonly found in smoothies, juices, and teas that cater to health-conscious consumers. For instance, in August 2023, Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada reported that India's health and wellness beverage market is forecasted to grow from $3.2 billion in 2022 to nearly $5.9 billion by 2026, reflecting a CAGR of 16.7%. This rapid expansion in healthy beverage consumption directly supports blueberry demand.

Regional Dynamics in the Global Blueberries Market

In 2025, North America held the largest share of the blueberries market, reflecting strong consumer demand and established supply chains. Meanwhile, Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period, driven by rising health awareness and expanding retail infrastructure. The market report covers multiple regions including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, offering a comprehensive view of the global blueberries landscape.

