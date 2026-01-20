The Cashew Nuts Market Is Projected To Grow To $11.91 Billion By 2030, Expanding At A CAGR Of 5.4%

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- The global cashew nuts market has been showing remarkable growth recently, fueled by increasing consumer interest and expanding applications. This surge reflects broader shifts in dietary preferences and global trade patterns, setting the stage for continued development in the coming years. Let's explore the current market size, growth drivers, leading regions, and key trends shaping this sector.

Cashew Nuts Market Size and Projected Growth Outlook

The cashew nuts market has experienced strong expansion over recent years. It is projected to increase from $9.07 billion in 2025 to $9.65 billion in 2026, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.4%. This historical growth was driven by factors such as rising global nut consumption, the growing popularity of plant-based foods, increased use of cashews in confectionery items, growth in international trade, and the early adoption of roasted and flavored cashew varieties.

Looking forward, the market is expected to continue its upward trajectory, reaching $11.91 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 5.4%. The forecasted growth is supported by a rising demand for dairy-free alternatives, expansion of premium healthy snack categories, broader use of cashew paste in beverages and desserts, increased availability of clean-label packaged foods, and higher online sales penetration for nuts and dried fruits. Key trends anticipated in the coming years include greater interest in cashew-based dairy substitutes, more functional and nutrient-rich snack options, expanding varieties of premium roasted and flavored cashews, integrating cashew pastes in bakery and confectionery products, and growing consumer preference for minimally processed, clean-label nut products.

Understanding Cashew Nuts and Their Nutritional Value

Cashew nuts are the seeds harvested from the cashew tree (Anacardium occidentale), a tropical evergreen species native to Brazil. These nuts grow inside a shell located beneath the cashew apple, which is the fruit of the tree. Once harvested, the nuts are extracted from their shells, dried, and processed for consumption. Cashews offer numerous nutritional benefits due to their rich nutrient profile, making them a valuable addition to many diets and food products.

Key Factors Propelling the Cashew Nuts Market Forward

The rapid expansion of retail and e-commerce sectors is playing a crucial role in boosting the cashew nuts market. Traditional retail businesses sell goods directly to consumers, typically through physical stores, while e-commerce involves buying and selling products online. Improvements in internet infrastructure, the convenience of online shopping, shifting consumer preferences, and growing digital adoption have all contributed to this growth. By making cashews easily accessible via local retailers and online platforms, these channels have expanded the market's reach to a wider audience.

To illustrate, in February 2024, the Census Bureau of the Department of Commerce reported a 7.5% increase in e-commerce sales during the fourth quarter of 2023 compared to the same period in 2022. This significant growth highlights the impact of digital sales platforms on consumer purchasing behavior and underscores their importance as drivers of market expansion.

Regional Overview of the Cashew Nuts Market

In 2025, North America held the largest share of the cashew nuts market, showcasing a well-established consumer base and distribution network. Meanwhile, Asia-Pacific is predicted to be the fastest-growing region throughout the forecast period, benefitting from expanding populations, rising disposable incomes, and growing health awareness. The market analysis covers key areas including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, offering comprehensive insights into regional market dynamics.

