Coleman Technologies Joins Easydmarc's MSP Program To Enhance Email Security And Deliverability For Clients

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- EasyDMARC, a vendor of the cloud-native email security and deliverability platform, announced today a strategic partnership with Coleman Technologies, a leading managed service provider offering technical support for businesses across Greater Vancouver, Langley, and Surrey.

This partnership will help Coleman Technologies' clients to protect their email domains from being used for phishing and other fraudulent activities, as well as improve their email deliverability rate.

Email security has become a significant concern for businesses of all sizes as cyberattacks, such as phishing and spoofing, are becoming increasingly sophisticated. In light of this, Coleman Technologies has taken a proactive approach to help its clients secure their email domains and protect their sensitive information.

“Email remains the number one attack vector for businesses, and we consistently see organizations exposed through misconfigured or missing DMARC, SPF, and DKIM records,” said Darren Coleman, CEO of Coleman Technologies.“Partnering with EasyDMARC allows us to give our clients enterprise-grade visibility and control over their email domains. This isn't just about deliverability - it's about protecting brand trust, preventing impersonation attacks, and reducing real financial risk. EasyDMARC aligns perfectly with our cybersecurity-first approach to managed IT.”

“As cyber insurance carriers and regulators continue to raise the bar, email authentication is no longer optional,” Coleman added.“EasyDMARC gives us the ability to operationalize DMARC at scale across client environments while maintaining clarity for both IT teams and executive leadership.”

"We are thrilled to welcome Coleman Technologies, to our growing partner network. Their commitment to delivering exceptional IT services and support to their clients aligns perfectly with our mission to make email safer for everyone," said Gerasim Hovhannisyan, CEO of EasyDMARC.

The DMARC standard enables the automatic flagging and removal of receiving emails that are impersonating senders' domains. It is a crucial way to prevent outbound phishing and spoofing attempts.

About Coleman Technologies,

Coleman Technologies is a Canadian award-winning Managed IT and Cybersecurity Services Provider delivering 24/7/365 support to growing businesses. With over 25 years of experience, Coleman Technologies provides a fully managed IT department model that combines proactive IT management, enterprise-grade cybersecurity, and strategic advisory services at a predictable monthly cost. Known for its cybersecurity leadership, Coleman Technologies helps organizations reduce risk, improve operational stability, and meet modern compliance requirements. The company has been featured in Forbes, Tech Times, Digital Journal, and MSP Success Magazine, and is a multi-year Consumer Choice Award winner and MSP of the Year (Vision 2025).



About EasyDMARC

EasyDMARC is a cloud-native B2B SaaS to solve email security and deliverability problems in just a few clicks. With advanced tools, such as its AI-powered DMARC Report Analyzer, DMARC, SPF, DKIM cloud management solutions, and email source reputation monitoring, EasyDMARC's platform helps customers stay safe and maintain the health of their domains without risk.

