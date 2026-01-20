'Historic Generational Change Within BJP': Mahayuti On Nitin Nabin's Appointment

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Jan 20 (IANS) MahaYuti leaders congratulated Nitin Nabin for his appointment as the BJP president on Tuesday and wished him success.

Deputy Chief Minister and Shiv Sena chief leader Eknath Shinde said this is not merely an assumption of office, but a historic moment of generational change within the party.

In his post on X, Shinde said:“By being appointed as the youngest National President in the history of the Bharatiya Janata Party, Nitin Nabin ji has already created a new history. This is not merely an assumption of office, but a historic moment of generational change within the party. I am fully confident that he will further enrich the Bharatiya Janata Party's ideological legacy and strengthen the 'NDA' even more. Under the guidance and support of our popular and accomplished Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji's mantra of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayas,' he will give it even greater momentum. With the guidance and support of the entire top leadership, including the esteemed Home Minister Amitbhai Shah ji, during his tenure, he will take the BJP to even higher peaks of success and create new history - I have complete faith in this.”

Deputy Chief Minister and NCP chief Ajit Pawar said,” I am sure that you will discharge your responsibilities in this new role with the same dedication and commitment as you have always done.”

Maharashtra BJP president Ravindra Chavan said,“The journey of Nitinji - from an ordinary worker nurtured in the crucible of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) to the National President of the world's largest political organisation - is an inspiring and proud milestone for every karyakarta (worker). The BJP family is the only party that recognises extraordinary leadership and merit within an ordinary worker and bestows upon them the highest honours. With his organisational skills, foresight, and genuine affection for the workers, the Bharatiya Janata Party's organisation will expand even further at every level, from 'Parliament to Panchayat,' under Nitinji's leadership."

Maharashtra revenue minister and former state BJP chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule said that today, a golden chapter has been added to the history of the Bharatiya Janata Party.

“Honourable Nitin Nabin Ji has been elected as the National President of the BJP. I extend my heartfelt congratulations to him. The patient and visionary leadership of Honourable Nitin Nabin Ji will serve as a guiding light for all of us. His work so far has been deeply inspiring. I was personally present today at the dignified ceremony held in New Delhi,” he said.

He further stated,“I have firm confidence that Honorable Nitin Nabin Ji will effectively carry forward the organizational strength - which has been further fortified under the leadership of Home Minister Honorable Amit Shah Ji and outgoing National President and Union Minister Hon J.P. Nadda Ji-while providing powerful organizational support to Prime Minister Honorable Narendra Modi Ji's great vision of a "Viksit Bharat" (Developed India).”

He said that today is a moment of resolve, adding that under the leadership of Nitin Nabin, the BJP shall all unite and work with total dedication toward the building of a New India.

Maharashtra Minister of Higher and Technical Education Chandrakant Patil, in his reaction, said that as the president, Nitin Navin will infuse new enthusiasm into the party and our workers upon being elected as the BJP National President.

“Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modiji, the NDA government has shown India a new path of progress. We have hope and faith that Nitinji will also take the BJP to new heights. Nitinji, I and crores of workers like me stand with you to take the BJP to new heights,” he added.

The Mumbai BJP chief Ameet Satam said,“I am sure that you will discharge your responsibilities in this new role with the same dedication and commitment as you have always done. The dignified and disciplined manner in which you have discharged various important responsibilities throughout your political career - as Executive President, National General Secretary, and Minister - is truly exemplary. Your art of organisation-building and connecting with workers will surely take the party to new heights.”

Maharashtra Minister of Information Technology Ashish Shelar also wished the new president success.