Cops Will Become Victims In CM Reddy's Political Game As BRS Will Not Spare Officers Once Back In Power: Rama Rao

MENAFN - IANS) Hyderabad, Jan 20 (IANS) BRS Working President K.T. Rama Rao on Tuesday threatened police officers in Telangana and warned that they will definitely become victims in Chief Minister Revanth Reddy's political game in future. Accusing some police officers of allegedly booking false cases against his party leaders, he threatened that after the BRS returns to power, it will not spare the officers even if they had retired by then.

“We will not let go of those who are filing cases knowing them to be illegal. The officers who are saying 'If there were an Emergency, all of you would be behind bars', should also remember this,” he told media persons.

Coming down heavily on CM Reddy over the notice issued by Special Investigation Team (SIT) to BRS leader T. Harish Rao in a phone-tapping case, Rama Rao said he should remember that every day is not the same and that BRS will come to power after two years.

“No matter what antics they resort to in the name of arbitrary SIT investigation, we will continue to question the Congress party's failure to fulfil its promises and its administrative failures,” he claimed.

He questioned why not even a single officer has spoken out on the phone-tapping issue till now.

“They have issued notice on the same issue even after the Supreme Court itself stated that no telephone tapping took place in Telangana. Even if they issue 1,000 such notices, or if the SIT files another 100 cases, we will continue to question the government,” he said.

Stating that BRS is the symbol of the self-respect of the people of Telangana, the strength of Telangana, and the voice of Telangana, Rama Rao said they will not be afraid even if notices are issued to party president and former Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao.

He said that if a SIT truly needs to be formed, it should be formed to investigate the misdeeds, corruption, and illegal activities of the ministers.

Rama Rao alleged that it was only because Harish Rao exposed the coal scam involving CM Reddy's brother-in-law that notice was issued to the BRS leader on Monday evening.

“If the information Harish Rao revealed about the coal scam is false, why haven't the concerned minister and Singareni officials spoken up until now?" he said.

He alleged that Singareni tenders were rigged, with Reddy's brother-in-law, Srujan Reddy, at the centre of the operation. He claimed that the Chief Minister's family so far controlled nine Singareni tenders.

“Contrary to past practices where tenders were submitted at a discount, bids were placed at values higher than the estimated cost. Treating Singareni like a golden goose, they introduced a rule to plunder funds and money from it. They imposed a rule, unprecedented anywhere else in the country, that the bidding company must conduct a site visit and obtain a site visit certificate from Singareni officials,” he said.

He alleged that they collected company information and details of the directors from everyone who came for the site visit and resorted to intimidation. The Chief Minister's brother-in-law, Srujan Reddy, is personally threatening everyone. If anyone refuses to succumb to the threats for the certificate, the site visit certificate is not being issued to eligible companies, he claimed.

On CM Reddy enrolling for a leadership program at Harvard University, Rama Rao hoped he will improve after studying at Harvard.

“It seems he might insult the professors and students who speak English there, just like he does here. He repeatedly says that he doesn't know English and doesn't need to know it. So, what will he learn there in English? What will he submit? How will he get a certificate?,” he asked.