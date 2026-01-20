

AFARAK GROUP SE: NOTIFICATION PURSUANT TO CHAPTER 9, SECTION 10 OF THE FINNISH SECURITIES MARKETS ACT

Stock Exchange Release



Afarak Group SE has on 19 January 2026 received a flagging notification from Jorma Nieminen pursuant to Chapter 9, Section 5 of the Finnish Securities Markets Act, stating that the combined ownership of Jorma Nieminen and his companies 4capes Oy and Osuusasunnot Oy in Afarak's shares has exceeded the 5 percent threshold.



According to the notification, the direct and indirect shareholding of Jorma Nieminen in Afarak has increased to 13,897,071 shares, corresponding to 5.02 percent of Afarak's total number of shares and voting rights.



Total positions of person subject to the notification: