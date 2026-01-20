The Dehydrated Garlic Market Is Projected To Grow At A CAGR Of 5.2% During 20262030, Reaching $7.86 Billion By 2030

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- The dehydrated garlic market has been experiencing significant growth recently, fueled by increasing consumer interest and expanding applications. This report delves into the market's current size, key growth drivers, leading regions, and emerging trends that are shaping its future trajectory.

Market Size and Expansion Outlook for the Dehydrated Garlic Market

The dehydrated garlic market growth has witnessed considerable growth over the past few years. It is projected to increase from $6.07 billion in 2025 to $6.43 billion in 2026, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.0%. This historical growth is largely due to a rise in spice consumption, expanded garlic cultivation in key production areas, stronger demand for shelf-stable seasoning formats, increased incorporation of dehydrated garlic in packaged foods, and growth in the international spice trade.

Download a free sample of the dehydrated garlic market report:



Looking ahead, the market is set to continue its upward trajectory, reaching $7.86 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 5.2%. Factors contributing to this forecasted growth include the rising preference for convenience foods, greater use of dehydrated garlic in ready-to-eat meals, expanding applications in pharmaceutical and cosmetic industries, wider retail availability of dried seasonings, and growing global consumption of ethnic cuisines. Important trends anticipated during this period encompass a surge in demand for clean-label seasonings, expansion of processed and convenience food sectors, increased adoption of dehydrated garlic by food service chains, growth in global spices and seasonings trade, and a preference for ingredients with longer shelf lives.

Understanding Dehydrated Garlic and Its Production Process

Dehydrated garlic is created by removing moisture from fresh garlic cloves, typically through slicing followed by exposure to low heat and airflow. This drying process results in a concentrated garlic flavor and aroma, making it a versatile seasoning and flavoring ingredient used across various food applications.

View the full dehydrated garlic market report:



Primary Factors Supporting Growth in the Dehydrated Garlic Market

One of the main drivers behind the expanding dehydrated garlic market is the increasing consumer shift toward organic and natural food products. These products are made without synthetic chemicals, pesticides, or genetically modified organisms (GMOs), and they avoid artificial additives through minimal processing. Rising health awareness and demand for transparency in food sourcing have made organic options more desirable.

Dehydrated garlic fits well within this trend, offering a strong, natural garlic flavor without relying on artificial enhancers. Additionally, its extended shelf life compared to fresh garlic makes it an attractive choice for manufacturers and consumers focused on organic food. For example, in May 2024, the Organic Trade Association reported that U.S. sales of certified organic products soared to nearly $70 billion in 2023, marking a 3.4 percent increase from the previous year. This growing popularity of organic products is a significant factor driving the demand for dehydrated garlic.

Key Regional Players in the Dehydrated Garlic Market

In 2025, Asia-Pacific emerged as the largest region in the dehydrated garlic market and is expected to maintain its position as the fastest-growing region over the forecast period. The comprehensive market analysis covers key regions, including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a global perspective on market trends and growth opportunities.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Dehydrated Garlic Market 2026, By The Business Research Company

Olive Oil Market Report 2026

report/olive-oil-global-market-report

Herbicides Market Report 2026

report/herbicides-global-market-report

Dehydrated Garlic Market Report 2026



Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email:...

The Business Research Company -

Follow Us On:

. LinkedIn: