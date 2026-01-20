'Your Leadership Has Infused Fresh Momentum': K'taka BJP Congratulates Nitin Nabin

MENAFN - IANS) Bengaluru, Jan 20 (IANS) Karnataka BJP state president and MLA B.Y. Vijayendra on Tuesday extended his heartfelt congratulations to Nitin Nabin on becoming the national president of the Bharatiya Janata Party.

In a post shared on social media X, he said that under Nitin Nabin's leadership, the party will make tireless efforts to further the organisation's victorious journey.

He expressed firm confidence that Nitin Nabin's ideological commitment, dynamic leadership, vast political experience and sharp organisational skills would take the party to greater heights. He said every party worker has unwavering faith that his efficient leadership has infused new momentum into the organisation and renewed enthusiasm among the cadre.

With the support of all senior leaders, Vijayendra said there is confidence among everyone that Nitin Nabin will ably lead the party towards the goal of national progress. On behalf of all party workers in the state, he conveyed his proud and best wishes.

The Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Assembly, R. Ashoka, stated, "Heartfelt congratulations to Shri Nitin Nabin on being elected as the national president of the Bharatiya Janata Party, the world's largest political party. Having been elected as a public representative at a very young age and having gained administrative experience as a minister, he possesses exceptional organisational acumen within the party. As the youngest national president in the history of the BJP, I hope that under his leadership the party will rise to new heights at the national level."

Chalavadi Narayanaswamy, the Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Council, stated, "Congratulations to Shri Nitin Nabin on being unanimously elected as the new national president of the Bharatiya Janata Party."

Having become an MLA at a young age, repeatedly earning the people's mandate, serving as a minister with dedication, and strengthening the party organisation across several states, Nitin Nabin has now earned the distinction of being the youngest national president in the history of the BJP, Narayanaswamy said.

"We hope that during his tenure, the BJP will become an even stronger organisationally," he stated.

Former CM and BJP MP Basavaraj Bommai stated, "Heartfelt congratulations to Shri Nitin Nabin on his unanimous election as the national president of the Bharatiya Janata Party."

"I extend my sincere thanks to Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Shri Amit Shah, and outgoing national president Shri J.P. Nadda for placing their trust in young leadership and entrusting this responsibility in the interest of the party and the nation's future. There is strong confidence that the new president, Nitin Nabin, will take the world's largest political party, with the highest number of members globally, to even greater heights," Bommai stated.