Glass Fiber Demand To Rise To Over 10 Million Tons By 2031, Reflecting Durable Material's Role In Next-Gen Infrastructure And Mobility

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Key opportunities in the glass fiber market include increasing demand in construction insulation, automotive lightweighting, and wind energy sectors. Innovations in low-carbon manufacturing and recycling bolster resilience against cost pressures. Regional self-sufficiency and digital advancements in production further drive growth.

Dublin, Jan. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Glass Fiber - Market Share Analysis, Industry Trends & Statistics, Growth Forecasts (2026-2031)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.



The Glass Fiber Market is expected to grow from 8.34 million tons in 2026 to 10.17 million tons by 2031, reflecting a CAGR of 4.03% during this period. The market's resilience is driven by the material's tensile strength, corrosion resistance, and cost efficiency, which continue to replace metal and other legacy materials in infrastructure, mobility, and energy systems. Post-pandemic recovery in construction insulation, the integration of composites in electric vehicles, and commitments to wind energy have increased demand for glass fiber. Innovations such as low-carbon manufacturing and closed-loop recycling are assisting producers in managing raw-material cost inflation and trade uncertainties. Additionally, capacity rationalization and regional self-sufficiency significantly impact supplier strategies as they align with end-user demand growth.

Global Glass Fiber Market Trends and Insights; Asia-Pacific construction spending surged in 2024, driven by government-led stimulus projects including data centers, semiconductor fabs, and mass-transit networks. These projects demand high-performance insulation, positioning glass wool as a preferred option within the market. India's focus on green building certification encourages the use of recyclable, flame-resistant insulation, and the deployment of glass fiber reinforced polymer (GFRP) rebar in transit corridors highlights its advantages over steel. The construction industry's demand for glass fiber is further bolstered by manufacturers' investments in renewable electricity-powered production facilities. Despite eventual supply easing, regional demand points to sustained utilization above 85% through 2026.

Automotive Lightweighting and Composite Integration; The automotive sector's transition to battery-electric vehicles spurs demand for glass fiber, as engineers seek to replace heavier materials with composites for improved range. Composite leaf springs, seat frames, and under-hood components leverage glass fiber's properties. Advancements in materials specify glass fiber in battery enclosures for flame resistance and electromagnetic compatibility. Automotive procurement emphasizes hybrid lay-ups that optimize cost by combining carbon and glass fibers, sustaining long-term demand for glass fiber products.

Carbon-Fiber Price Competition and Premium Applications; The global carbon fiber capacity expansion between 2023 to 2027 drives considerable price reductions, affecting material choices in automotive and aerospace industries and pressuring the glass fiber market. Although carbon-glass hybrid fabrics offer performance benefits, glass fiber producers respond with higher-modulus S-glass and E-CR formulations. However, competitive advantages depend on favorable carbon pricing or recycling credits.

Other Key Drivers and Challenges:



Wind energy expansion boosts roving consumption.

Building energy codes facilitate insulation retrofits. Raw-material cost inflation impacts manufacturing margins.

Key Companies in This Report:



3B - the fibreglass company

AGY

ASAHI FIBER GLASS Co., Ltd

China Jushi Co., Ltd.

Chongqing International Composite Materials Co., Ltd.

Envalior

Gurit Services AG

Heraeus Holding

Johns Manville

Nippon Electric Glass Co., Ltd.

PFG FIBER GLASS CORPORATION

Praana Group

Saint-Gobain

Taishan Fiberglass Inc.(CTG) Taiwan Glass Ind. Corp.

For more information about this report visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900