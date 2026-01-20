Indonesia Pet Food Market Analysis Report 2026-2031 - Creative Bundling And Mobile Discount Strategies Help Lower-Income Pet Owners Access Premium Options

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Indonesian pet food market sees growth opportunities driven by rising incomes and pet humanization, boosting demand for premium products. Nutraceuticals gain traction, and local flavor appeal enhances market potential.

The Indonesian pet food market, valued at USD 1.20 billion in 2025, is expected to grow to USD 1.83 billion by 2031, witnessing a CAGR of 7.35% from 2026 to 2031. This growth is driven by rising household incomes, a shift towards pet humanization, and increased e-commerce adoption. However, stringent halal certification rules are influencing production strategies.

Food products remain the primary revenue source, though there's a significant rise in functional nutraceuticals as pet owners focus on preventive care. Java continues to lead the market due to its urban density and logistics infrastructure, while Sumatra and Kalimantan emerge as promising expansion areas. Competition intensifies as multinational companies expand local manufacturing and Indonesian producers target price-sensitive segments, with opportunities for differentiation across price tiers.

Indonesia Pet Food Market Trends and Insights

Rising disposable income among middle-class pet owners

Disposable income growth for households earning over IDR 7 million monthly facilitates the shift of commercial pet food from luxury to common grocery item, especially for urban pet owners. Jakarta's residents, on average, spend IDR 300,000 monthly on pet nutrition, which surpasses rural expenses. This trend fuels demand for premium dry kibble, wet food, and functional treats, driving volume and value growth. The introduction of financial products covering specialized diets in 2024 has further encouraged premium formula adoption. Brands in the upper-mainstream tier benefit most as households trade up, particularly strong in Java, while similar trends are emerging in Sumatra and Kalimantan's provincial capitals over the medium term.

Pet humanization driving premiumization

Millennials and Gen Z pet owners view pets as family members, seeking ingredient transparency and functional benefits. Human-grade proteins and clean-label claims are gaining mainstream appeal. Social media influences purchasing decisions, with platforms like Instagram and TikTok driving brand visibility. Veterinarians boost this shift by emphasizing wellness education, highlighting the connection between balanced diets and disease prevention. Premiumization drives higher unit prices, with smaller pack sizes helping manage budgets, while manufacturers focus on sustainable sourcing claims to enhance brand equity.

Price sensitivity among lower-income owners

Owners often mix diets with table scraps, impacting premium product uptake. Local brands defend market share with economy kibble, though margins are slim. Promotions during Ramadan and school holidays provide temporary boosts, but long-term penetration requires cost reductions. Initiatives like mobile payment discounts and sachet-size packaging can gradually engage budget-conscious households.

Additional Drivers and Restraints



Expansion of e-commerce pet food sales

Growing cat population in urban households Limited cold-chain beyond tier-1 cities

Segment Analysis

The food segment dominated the market with a 68.85% share in 2025, driven by the popularity of dry kibble and increasing wet food consumption in urban areas. It offers diverse price options, allowing participation from economy to ultra-premium tiers. Localization with chicken, tuna, and milk flavors aligns with Indonesian preferences. Dry offerings are resilient in diverse climates, while cold chain improvements encourage wet food trials in Java. The pet nutraceuticals segment is projected to grow at a 10.10% CAGR, shifting perceptions of pet healthcare. Supplements like omega-3s and probiotics gain traction with veterinary endorsements supporting health benefits.

Treats, aligned with human snack trends, feature freeze-dried meats and jerky outperforming traditional biscuits. Veterinary diets, albeit niche, yield high margins and strengthen credibility among professionals. Domestic producers engage in partnerships to meet rising prescription formula demand without substantial R&D investment. Across product lines, flavor authenticity, palatability, and texture innovations drive repeat purchases.

The Indonesia pet food market is segmented by Pet Food Product (Food, Pet Nutraceuticals/Supplements, Pet Treats, Pet Veterinary Diets), Pets (Cats, Dogs, Other Pets), and Distribution Channel (Convenience Stores, Online, Specialty Stores, Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Other Channels). Market forecasts are provided in both value (USD) and volume (Metric Tons).

