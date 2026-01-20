Mobile-First Shopping Fuels Global Online Ticketing Market Towards $105.17 Billion By 2031 - Real-Time Mobile Engagement Transforming Ticket Purchase Dynamics Across Emerging Economies

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Jan. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Online Event Ticketing - Market Share Analysis, Industry Trends & Statistics, Growth Forecasts (2026-2031)" has been added tooffering.

The online event ticketing market is poised for significant growth, projected to reach USD 105.17 billion by 2031, evolving at a CAGR of 3.55% from its 2026 estimation of USD 88.38 billion. This growth is driven by the increasing integration of mobile-first shopping, premium features, and AI-driven pricing strategies. However, regulatory actions such as antitrust reviews and fee transparency mandates are expected to impact profitability margins.

Mobile devices currently dominate the market, accounting for 58.95% of transactions, with growth further propelled by advancing 5G networks, digital wallets, and social discovery capabilities. This tech evolution forms a fertile ground for frictionless consumer experiences. With music concerts and festivals capturing 36.73% of 2024 revenues, the sector is climbing back post-pandemic, boosted by global tours and consumer preference for immersive experiences.

Regionally, North America leads with a 38.76% share in 2024, yet the Asia Pacific region is the fastest-growing at a CAGR of 3.99% owing to vast smartphone adoption and seamless payment integrations. Companies like SeatGeek are leveraging AI pricing, NFT authentication, and integrated offerings to challenge giants such as Ticketmaster, StubHub, and CTS Eventim.

High-Speed Mobile Internet and 5G Adoption: The expansion of 5G networks enables real-time bidding, instant confirmations, and location-based pricing, which optimizes conversions during peak sales periods. Asia Pacific leads in 5G deployment, accounting for 61% of new connections in 2024. This connectivity supports engaging multimedia listings, boosting impulse purchases and reducing cart abandonment.

Smartphone Penetration in Emerging Economies: Affordable smartphones have popularized mobile transactions in emerging markets like India and Nigeria, where mobile payments are pervasive. This shift enables ticket purchases via mobile and expands the market base, bringing micro-events and local festivals into the formal economy. Regulatory Scrutiny on Antitrust and Fee Transparency: The FTC's Junk Fees Rule and international regulatory probes demand greater upfront fee disclosures, challenging the traditional revenue models of major ticketing companies. Compliance could elevate operational costs, albeit benefiting smaller competitors initially.

Music concerts and festivals remain dominant, with a 36.12% share in 2025, anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 3.92% by 2031. Digital channels continue to see usage growth, especially mobile devices, projected to increase at a 4.42% CAGR. Emerging sales tactics like real-time alerts and geofenced discounts enhance mobile engagement, solidifying its centrality within the market.

North America remains a robust market, though innovation around loyalty programs is necessary to navigate regulatory challenges. Asia Pacific, with rapid smartphone adoption and digital payment systems, is the quickest-growing region, driving substantial market contributions. Europe experiences steady growth but faces increased compliance costs. Emerging markets like Brazil and Saudi Arabia offer new opportunities based on stable economic conditions and infrastructure investments.



Additional insights cover topics like the post-COVID revival of live events, AI-driven dynamic pricing, and measures against cyber-fraud.

