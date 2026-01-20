Malabar Gold & Diamonds Redefines Jewellery Shopping In Malaysia With New Flagship Showroom At Kuala Lumpur

Photocaption: Malabar Gold & Diamonds has launched its 9th and flagship showroom in Malaysia at Bangsar, Kuala Lumpur. The new standalone showroom, situated in one of the city's most prestigious neighborhoods, was inaugurated on 17th January 2026 by Yang Mulia Tengku Dato' Dr. Hishammuddin Zaizi bin Y.A.M. Tengku Bendahara Azman Shah Alhaj, a member of the Selangor Royal Family together with Yang Berbahagia Datin Hezeita bte Mohd. Hafidz and Datuk Bahria, Deputy Secretary General, Ministry of Investment, Trade and Industry (MITI), in the presence of Mr. Shamlal Ahamed, Managing Director - International Operations, Malabar Gold & Diamonds; Mr. Ajith Murali, Regional Head - Far East & Australasia Operations; Mr. Nijeesh Parayil, Country Head, Malabar Gold & Diamonds - Malaysia, along with other senior management team members, customers, and well-wishers.

Malabar Gold & Diamonds, the world's 5th largest jewellery retailer with over 420 showrooms across 14 countries, has unveiled its new flagship showroom in Malaysia at Bangsar, Kuala Lumpur. Strategically located in one of the city's most prestigious neighborhoods, the landmark showroom reaffirms the brand's commitment to redefining the jewellery shopping experience.

The showroom was inaugurated on 17 January 2026 by Yang Mulia Tengku Dato' Dr. Hishammuddin Zaizi bin Y.A.M. Tengku Bendahara Azman Shah Alhaj, a member of the Selangor Royal Family together with Yang Berbahagia Datin Hezeita bte Mohd. Hafidz and Datuk Bahria, Deputy Secretary General, Ministry of Investment, Trade and Industry (MITI), in the presence of Mr. Shamlal Ahamed, Managing Director - International Operations, Malabar Gold & Diamonds; Mr. Ajith Murali, Regional Head - Far East & Australasia Operations; Mr. Nijeesh Parayil, Country Head, Malabar Gold & Diamonds - Malaysia, along with other senior management team members, customers, and well-wishers.

Located at 67, Jalan Maarof, Bangsar, the new flagship standalone showroom marks Malabar Gold & Diamonds' 9th showroom in Malaysia and introduces a premium high-street showroom concept thoughtfully designed to offer an elevated and immersive jewellery experience. Conceptualized with a strong focus on design-conscious Malay consumers, the showroom showcases an exquisite array of never-before-seen gold and diamond creations across the brand's exclusive labels, reflecting a harmonious blend of luxury, craftsmanship and contemporary elegance.

Adding a distinctive local touch, the showroom presents a specially curated jewellery collection tailored to the refined preferences of Malay jewellery connoisseurs, seamlessly integrating cultural sophistication with modern design sensibilities. Enhancing the overall experience are bespoke jewellery design services for personalized creations, along with premium amenities including a luxurious customer lounge and more.

Chairman of Malabar Group, M.P Ahammad, commented:“At Malabar Gold & Diamonds, enhancing the jewellery shopping experience for our customers remains at the core of everything we do. We are delighted to introduce our new flagship showroom at Bangsar, a premium high-street destination that reflects our deep commitment to the Malaysian market. The new showroom reaffirms our dedication to customers across continents who continue to place their trust in our brand. It is not merely about adding new retail spaces, but about building cultural bridges but creating new standards of transparency. We remain focused on strengthening our global presence through responsible practices, innovation, and the unwavering values that have guided us for over three decades.''

Abdul Salam K.P, Vice Chairman of Malabar Group said: As we expand our footprint across Malaysia; sustainability, responsibility, and ethical business practices remain central to our growth strategy. The launch of our Bangsar showroom is another step in delivering a retail experience that combines global luxury with ethical value. As we grow internationally, we remain committed to fostering local relationships, creating employment opportunities, and introducing customers to world-class jewellery backed by the highest standards of responsibility and craftsmanship.''

''This concept showroom has been thoughtfully designed to cater to the evolving tastes of the design-savvy Malay consumers and HNI Indian sub-continental audience. We are proud of the strong in-roads we are making within the local Malay community through curated collections, elevated design and personalized experiences. The showroom introduces a uniquely local flair with a curated jewellery selection crafted for the discerning tastes of jewellery enthusiasts, blending cultural elegance with contemporary design aesthetics.” commented Mr. Shamlal Ahamed, MD-International Operations, Malabar Gold & Diamonds

With this launch, Malabar Gold & Diamonds now operates nine world-class showrooms across Malaysia, located at Jalan Masjid India (two showrooms), Penang, Klang, Seremban (two showrooms), Ipoh, Ampang Point Shopping Centre, and Bangsar, further strengthening its presence in the region.

Malabar Gold & Diamonds is renowned globally for offering an unparalleled jewellery buying experience with convenience and customer-friendly policies along with the 'Malabar Promise' of incomparable quality and service assurance. Apart from this, the Malabar Promise also includes transparent pricing, assured lifetime maintenance from any of the showrooms across 14 countries, guaranteed buyback, tested and certified diamonds, 100% value on diamond and gold jewellery exchange, 100% hallmarked jewellery, responsible sourcing, fair price policy, and fair labour practices.

ESG (Environmental, Social & Governance) initiatives have been the primary commitment of Malabar Group since its inception in 1993, with 5% of net profits set aside towards such initiatives in each country of operations. The key focus is in the areas of Health, Hunger Free World, Housing, Education, Women Empowerment & Environment.

As part of the group's Hunger Free World initiative, over 115,000 meals are distributed daily across 119 locations, including 3 schools in the African country of Zambia.

In India alone, the group has established 1,531 micro learning centres, enrolling more than 61,000 underprivileged children, many of whom transition into formal schooling. Additionally, Malabar Group has awarded more than 128,000 scholarships to female students, supporting their academic journey and empowering the next generation of women leaders.

The company also runs the“Grandma Home” project, providing accommodation for needy and destitute women. With several such initiatives already in place, the company's long-term goal is to ensure its global success benefits local communities wherever it operates.

