Azizi Developments Signs Mou With Dubai Land Department To Support The First Academic Real Estate Diploma

Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 20 January 2026: Azizi Developments, a leading private developer in the UAE, has signed an MoU with the Dubai Land Department (DLD) to support the launch and implementation of the first academic Real Estate Diploma in Dubai.

The MoU was signed on Monday January 19th at Emirates Towers in Dubai by Mr. Farhad Azizi, Group CEO of Azizi Group, and. Eng. Abdulla Ahmed Al Shehhi, CEO of the Real Estate Regulatory Agency (RERA) at Dubai Land Department.

Under the terms of the agreement, Azizi Developments will play a key role in strengthening practical training, knowledge transfer, and professional development for students enrolled in the diploma, which has been developed by Dubai Land Department in collaboration with the Higher Colleges of Technology (HCT) and strategic real estate partners.

Through this partnership, Azizi will provide structured on-the-job training opportunities within its projects and operations, enabling Emirati students to gain hands-on experience in real estate development, sales, customer engagement, property management, and market operations. The company will also contribute industry expertise to help align academic outcomes with evolving market requirements, ensuring graduates are fully prepared for professional careers in the real estate sector.

The initiative supports Dubai's broader objectives to build a skilled national workforce, enhance employability, and reinforce sustainable Emiratization within the real estate industry.

The MoU establishes a structured framework for cooperation between Dubai Land Department and Azizi Developments, covering practical training placements, professional mentorship, curriculum alignment, student evaluation, and long-term talent development within the sector. The agreement will remain in effect for one year from the date of signing and will be automatically renewed unless terminated by either party with prior notice.

Posted by: DubaiPRNetwork Editorial Team

Viewed 734 times

PR Category: Real Estate & Construction

Posted on: Tuesday, January 20, 2026 11:06:00 AM UAE local time (GMT+4)

Next Story: Azizi Developments records AED 16 billion in unit sales in 2...