SHEGLAM Introduces The Silk Slip Lip Oil Balm Everyday Lip Care, Reinvented

January 14, 2025 - SHEGLAM proudly unveils its latest lip essential: Silk Slip Lip Oil Balm, a modern hybrid designed to meet the everyday beauty needs of the GCC consumer.

Created for effortless wear and all-day comfort, Silk Slip Lip Oil Balm combines the nourishment of a lip balm with the glossy payoff of a lip oil. The formula melts seamlessly onto the lips, delivering a juicy hint of color, a silky-smooth finish, and lasting hydration, without any sticky feel.

Perfectly suited for the GCC's warm climate and on-the-go lifestyle, this lightweight lip oil balm is enriched with squalane, agave extract, and peptides, helping to keep lips soft, supple, and comfortable throughout the day. Whether worn alone for a natural, polished look or layered over lip color, it offers a fresh shine that feels breathable and effortless.

Designed as a daily lip care essential, Silk Slip Lip Oil Balm enhances the natural beauty of lips while providing visible comfort and care. Select shades are also crafted to help visually correct lip hyperpigmentation, a common concern among regional consumers, ensuring a smoother, more even-looking pout.

Available in a versatile range of shades (14 in total), the collection offers options that flatter a wide variety of skin tones - from soft everyday nudes to richer, statement hues - making it a must-have for beauty lovers across the region.

The SHEGLAM Silk Slip Lip Oil Balm is set to become your lips' new everyday favorite where care meets color, and comfort meets shine. Available online at sheglam.







January 20, 2026

