First National Capital Corporation Closes $20 Million Equipment Financing For Major Agribusiness Expansion

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- First National Capital Corporation (FNCC), a full-service provider of equipment financing and project finance solutions, closed a $20 million equipment financing for a leading agribusiness company to support the expansion of its processing facility and significantly increase production capacity.

The financing supported the completion of the largest single-site processing plant in the US, designed to approximately double the company's processing throughput. The transaction was completed prior to commercial operation, as the company self-funded a substantial portion of the expansion while navigating heightened market uncertainty driven by global trade dynamics and evolving tax credit regimes. As capital was deployed toward construction and equipment installation, the company sought a financing solution that would preserve liquidity and support working capital needs as the facility approached completion and ramp-up.

FNCC structured a customized equipment financing secured by core manufacturing and processing assets at the company's primary facility, enabling the company to fund critical infrastructure while maintaining financial flexibility during the pre-operational phase.

"What stood out to us was the scale of the business, the resilience of the operating model through the commodity cycle, and the way this company differentiates itself from much larger competitors," said Philip Gronnerud, Co-Founder of First National Capital Corporation.

The financing provided the company with the liquidity needed to manage the remaining phases of the expansion and prepare for commercial operations. FNCC's solution supported a disciplined capital strategy-balancing growth investment with liquidity preservation to support long-term operational stability in a volatile global market.