Type 1 Diabetes Pipeline 2025: FDA Updates, Therapy Innovations, And Clinical Trial Landscape Analysis By Delveinsight Eli Lilly, Regor Pharma, Astrazeneca, Eccogene, Pfizer, Sciwind Biosciences

(Las Vegas, Nevada, United States) As per DelveInsight's assessment, globally, Type 1 Diabetes pipeline constitutes 85+ key companies continuously working towards developing 100+ Type 1 Diabetes treatment therapies, analysis of Clinical Trials, Therapies, Mechanism of Action, Route of Administration, and Developments analyzes DelveInsight.

“Type 1 Diabetes Pipeline Insight, 2025 " report by DelveInsight outlines comprehensive insights into the present clinical development scenario and growth prospects across the Type 1 Diabetes Market.

The Type 1 Diabetes Pipeline report embraces in-depth commercial and clinical assessment of the pipeline products from the pre-clinical developmental phase to the marketed phase. The report also covers a detailed description of the drug, including the mechanism of action of the drug, clinical studies, NDA approvals (if any), and product development activities comprising the technology, collaborations, mergers acquisition, funding, designations, and other product-related details.

Companies across the globe are diligently working toward developing novel Type 1 Diabetes treatment therapies with a considerable amount of success over the years. Type 1 Diabetes companies working in the treatment market are Eli Lilly and Company, Regor Pharmaceuticals Inc., AstraZeneca, Eccogene, Pfizer, Sciwind Biosciences USA Co., Ltd., MediciNova, Sparrow Pharmaceuticals, HighTide Biopharma Pty Ltd, Novo Nordisk A/S, Biomea Fusion Inc., Altimmune, Inc., Novartis, Amgen, Neuraly, Inc., Carmot Therapeutics, Inc., Inventiva Pharma, Inversago Pharma Inc, Applied Therapeutics, Inc., and others, are developing therapies for the Type 1 Diabetes treatment



Emerging Type 1 Diabetes therapies in the different phases of clinical trials are- Tirzepatide/LY3298176, Danuglipron, RGT001-075, AZD0186, ECC5004, PF-07081532, XW014, MN-001, SPI-62, HTD1801, Semaglutide, BMF-219, ALT-801, MBL949, LY3457263, AMG 133, DD01, CT-868, IVA337, INV-202, AT-001, and others are expected to have a significant impact on the Type 1 Diabetes market in the coming years.

In January 2026, The European Commission's ruling positioned the therapy as the first disease-modifying option available for this condition in Europe. Teizeild (teplizumab) has received EU approval as the first treatment shown to modify the course of type 1 diabetes, with authorization to delay progression to stage 3 disease in patients aged eight years and older who are diagnosed with stage 2 T1D.

In December 2025, Data from the Insulin in Type 1 Diabetes Managed with Metformin (INTIMET) study showed that metformin did not improve insulin resistance in the liver, muscle, or adipose tissue after 26 weeks of treatment in patients with type 1 diabetes (T1D). Metformin, a widely used, safe, and cost-effective oral medication, is a first-line therapy for type 2 diabetes. Previous research has shown that metformin can modulate glucose metabolism in the liver and muscle in type 2 diabetes patients, as evidenced by hyperinsulinemic-euglycemic clamp studies.

In December 2025, SAB Biotherapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SABS), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing human anti-thymocyte immunoglobulin (hATG) for type 1 diabetes (T1D) and other autoimmune conditions, announced that it will deliver multiple oral presentations at the 2nd Asian Conference on Innovative Therapies for Diabetes Management (ATTD-Asia), taking place December 9–11, 2025, in Singapore.

In December 2025, New research suggests that a genetic test predicting the highest risk of developing type 1 diabetes could eventually be used in large-scale health studies to identify adults who may benefit from emerging therapies. This test, called a genetic risk score, evaluates a person's entire genetic profile to estimate their likelihood of developing type 1 diabetes. The score is integrated into an online clinical calculator, developed by the University of Exeter team and now accessible to clinicians, which helps identify children at high risk. By entering routine clinical data-such as age, family history, blood test results, and the genetic risk score-clinicians can generate a personalized risk estimate.

In June 2025, Vertex Pharmaceuticals has shared the results from the Phase I/II segment of the Phase I/II/III FORWARD-101 trial, which is evaluating the stem cell-based, fully differentiated islet cell therapy, zimislecel (VX-880), in individuals with type 1 diabetes (T1D). The trial focuses on patients who suffer from severe hypoglycemic events (SHEs) and diminished hypoglycemia awareness. These results were presented at the American Diabetes Association (ADA) annual meeting in Chicago, USA. In March 2025, Although drugs like semaglutide (Ozempic, Wegovy) and tirzepatide (Mounjaro, Zepbound) are currently approved only for type 2 diabetes, emerging studies suggest they may also offer benefits for people with type 1 diabetes. Recent research on tirzepatide for type 1 diabetes was presented at the ATTD 2025 conference in Amsterdam. The study involved 84 overweight or obese adults with type 1 diabetes who received off-label tirzepatide. After 21 months, participants experienced an average weight loss of 23% along with sustained improvements in glucose control.

Type 1 Diabetes Overview

Type 1 Diabetes (T1D) is a chronic autoimmune condition in which the body's immune system mistakenly attacks insulin-producing beta cells in the pancreas. This leads to little or no insulin production, resulting in high blood sugar levels. T1D is typically diagnosed in children and young adults but can occur at any age. Symptoms include frequent urination, excessive thirst, weight loss, and fatigue. Management involves lifelong insulin therapy, blood sugar monitoring, a healthy diet, and regular exercise. Unlike Type 2 Diabetes, T1D is not preventable and requires continuous medical care to prevent complications.

Tirzepatide/LY3298176: Eli Lilly and Company

Danuglipron: Pfizer

RGT001-075: Regor Pharmaceuticals Inc.

AZD0186: AstraZeneca

ECC5004: Eccogene

PF-07081532: Pfizer

XW014: Sciwind Biosciences USA Co., Ltd.

MN-001: MediciNova

SPI-62: Sparrow Pharmaceuticals

HTD1801: HighTide Biopharma Pty Ltd

Semaglutide: Novo Nordisk A/S

BMF-219: Biomea Fusion Inc.

ALT-801: Altimmune, Inc.

MBL949: Novartis

LY3457263: Eli Lilly and Company

AMG 133: Amgen

DD01: Neuraly, Inc.

CT-868: Carmot Therapeutics, Inc.

IVA337: Inventiva Pharma

INV-202: Inversago Pharma Inc AT-001: Applied Therapeutics, Inc.

Type 1 Diabetes Route of Administration

Type 1 Diabetes pipeline report provides the therapeutic assessment of the pipeline drugs by the Route of Administration. Products have been categorized under various ROAs, such as



Oral

Parenteral

Intravenous

Subcutaneous Topical

Type 1 Diabetes Molecule Type

Type 1 Diabetes Products have been categorized under various Molecule types, such as



Monoclonal Antibody

Peptides

Polymer

Small molecule Gene therapy

Type 1 Diabetes Assessment by Product Type

Type 1 Diabetes By Stage and Product Type

Type 1 Diabetes Assessment by Route of Administration

Type 1 Diabetes By Stage and Route of Administration

Type 1 Diabetes Assessment by Molecule Type Type 1 Diabetes by Stage and Molecule Type

DelveInsight's Type 1 Diabetes Report covers around 100+ products under different phases of clinical development like



Late-stage products (Phase III)

Mid-stage products (Phase II)

Early-stage product (Phase I)

Pre-clinical and Discovery stage candidates

Discontinued & Inactive candidates Route of Administration

Some of the key companies in the Type 1 Diabetes Therapeutics Market include:

Key companies developing therapies for Type 1 Diabetes are - Eli Lilly, Merck, Novo Nordisk, Sanofi, AstraZeneca, Astellas Pharma, Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH, Novartis, and others.

Type 1 Diabetes Pipeline Analysis:

The Type 1 Diabetes pipeline report provides



The report provides detailed insights about companies that are developing therapies for the treatment of Type 1 Diabetes with aggregate therapies developed by each company for the same.

It accesses the Different therapeutic candidates segmented into early-stage, mid-stage, and late-stage of development for Type 1 Diabetes Treatment.

Type 1 Diabetes key companies are involved in targeted therapeutics development with respective active and inactive (dormant or discontinued) projects.

Type 1 Diabetes Drugs under development based on the stage of development, route of administration, target receptor, monotherapy or combination therapy, a different mechanism of action, and molecular type. Detailed analysis of collaborations (company-company collaborations and company-academia collaborations), licensing agreement and financing details for future advancement of the Type 1 Diabetes market.

The report is built using data and information traced from the researcher's proprietary databases, company/university websites, clinical trial registries, conferences, SEC filings, investor presentations, and featured press releases from company/university websites and industry-specific third-party sources, etc.

Type 1 Diabetes Pipeline Market Drivers

Advancements in Gene and Cell Therapies, Rising Prevalence of Type 1 Diabetes, Regulatory Support and Fast-track Approvals, Growing Investment in Diabetes Research, Development of Novel Insulin Delivery Systems, Strategic Collaborations and Partnerships, are some of the important factors that are fueling the Type 1 Diabetes Market.

Type 1 Diabetes Pipeline Market Barriers

However, High Cost of Drug Development, Stringent Regulatory Requirements, Limited Awareness in Emerging Markets, Challenges in Beta-Cell Replacement Therapy, Limited Commercial Viability of Advanced Therapies, Adverse Drug Reactions and Safety Concerns, and other factors are creating obstacles in the Type 1 Diabetes Market growth.

Coverage: Global

Key Type 1 Diabetes Companies: Eli Lilly and Company, Regor Pharmaceuticals Inc., AstraZeneca, Eccogene, Pfizer, Sciwind Biosciences USA Co., Ltd., MediciNova, Sparrow Pharmaceuticals, HighTide Biopharma Pty Ltd, Novo Nordisk A/S, Biomea Fusion Inc., Altimmune, Inc., Novartis, Amgen, Neuraly, Inc., Carmot Therapeutics, Inc., Inventiva Pharma, Inversago Pharma Inc, Applied Therapeutics, Inc., and others

Key Type 1 Diabetes Therapies: Tirzepatide/LY3298176, Danuglipron, RGT001-075, AZD0186, ECC5004, PF-07081532, XW014, MN-001, SPI-62, HTD1801, Semaglutide, BMF-219, ALT-801, MBL949, LY3457263, AMG 133, DD01, CT-868, IVA337, INV-202, AT-001, and others

Type 1 Diabetes Therapeutic Assessment: Type 1 Diabetes current marketed and Type 1 Diabetes emerging therapies Type 1 Diabetes Market Dynamics: Type 1 Diabetes market drivers and Type 1 Diabetes market barriers

