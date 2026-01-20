Diabetic Neuropathic Pain Pipeline 2025: In-Depth Clinical Trials Analysis And Emerging Therapies Report By Delveinsight Helixmith, Vertex Pharma, Eisai, Neurobo Pharma, Astrazeneca, Eli Lilly

MENAFN - GetNews)



(Las Vegas, Nevada, United States) As per DelveInsight's assessment, globally, Diabetic Neuropathic Pain pipeline constitutes 10+ key companies continuously working towards developing 12+ Diabetic Neuropathic Pain treatment therapies, analysis of Clinical Trials, Therapies, Mechanism of Action, Route of Administration, and Developments analyzes DelveInsight.

The Diabetic Neuropathic Pain Pipeline report embraces in-depth commercial and clinical assessment of the pipeline products from the pre-clinical developmental phase to the marketed phase. The report also covers a detailed description of the drug, including the mechanism of action of the drug, clinical studies, NDA approvals (if any), and product development activities comprising the technology, collaborations, mergers acquisition, funding, designations, and other product-related details.

“Diabetic Neuropathic Pain Pipeline Insight, 2025 " report by DelveInsight outlines comprehensive insights into the present clinical development scenario and growth prospects across the Diabetic Neuropathic Pain Market.

Some of the key takeaways from the Diabetic Neuropathic Pain Pipeline Report:



Companies across the globe are diligently working toward developing novel Diabetic Neuropathic Pain treatment therapies with a considerable amount of success over the years. Diabetic Neuropathic Pain companies working in the treatment market are Rigshospitalet, CSPC Ouyi Pharmaceutical, Reata, Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Jemincare, Eli Lilly and Company, GlaxoSmithKline, Apurano Pharmaceuticals, and others, are developing therapies for the Diabetic Neuropathic Pain treatment



Emerging Diabetic Neuropathic Pain therapies in the different phases of clinical trials are- Incobotulinumtoxin-A 100 UNIT Injection, pregabalin sustained-release tablets, RTA 901, LX9211, JMKX000623, LY3556050, GSK3858279, Adezunap (AP707), and others are expected to have a significant impact on the Diabetic Neuropathic Pain market in the coming years.

In March 2025, Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has reported topline results from the Phase 2b PROGRESS study, which evaluated pilavapadin (LX9211)-an oral, non-opioid investigational adaptor-associated kinase 1 (AAK1) inhibitor-in adult patients suffering from moderate to severe diabetic peripheral neuropathic pain (DPNP).

In November 2024, Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has completed enrollment for the multicenter Phase IIb PROGRESS trial evaluating LX9211, a novel adaptor-associated kinase 1 (AAK1) inhibitor, for the treatment of diabetic peripheral neuropathic pain (DPNP). The trial recruited 494 participants, exceeding the original target by approximately 20%. Top-line results are expected in the first quarter of next year.

In May 2024, Medidata, a brand under Dassault Systèmes and a leading provider of clinical trial solutions for the life sciences sector, has been chosen by Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to support the advancement of the PROGRESS Phase 2b study of LX9211 in diabetic peripheral neuropathic pain (DPNP). LX9211 holds promise as a potential breakthrough, being considered as the first new non-opioid drug for neuropathic pain to receive approval in more than twenty years. Medidata's expertise will assist Lexicon in expediting patient enrollment and facilitating clinical trials for LX9211, a novel AAK1 inhibitor. This collaboration aims to enhance the patient experience and address the significant unmet need for effective therapies targeting chronic neuropathic pain. In January 2024, Neuralace Medical, Inc., a pioneer in pain management technology, proudly revealed the FDA clearance of its revolutionary product, Axon Therapy (mPNS), designed for the treatment of chronic Painful Diabetic Neuropathy (PDN). This significant milestone represents the inaugural FDA clearance of a non-invasive magnetic peripheral nerve stimulation (mPNS) treatment for PDN, providing fresh optimism for the millions enduring this incapacitating ailment.

Diabetic Neuropathic Pain Overview

Diabetic Neuropathic Pain is a type of nerve pain caused by diabetic neuropathy, a complication of diabetes mellitus that results from prolonged high blood sugar levels damaging the nerves. It primarily affects the hands, feet, legs, and arms, leading to symptoms such as burning, tingling, numbness, and sharp pain. Risk factors include poor blood sugar control, obesity, and long-term diabetes. Treatment focuses on blood sugar management, pain relief through medications like anticonvulsants and antidepressants, and lifestyle changes such as exercise and a healthy diet to slow disease progression.

Emerging Diabetic Neuropathic Pain Drugs Under Different Phases of Clinical Development Include:



Incobotulinumtoxin-A 100 UNIT Injection: Rigshospitalet, Denmark

pregabalin sustained-release tablets: CSPC Ouyi Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

RTA 901: Reata

LX9211: Lexicon Pharmaceuticals

JMKX000623: Jemincare

LY3556050: Eli Lilly and Company

GSK3858279: GlaxoSmithKline Adezunap (AP707): Apurano Pharmaceuticals

Diabetic Neuropathic Pain Route of Administration

Diabetic Neuropathic Pain pipeline report provides the therapeutic assessment of the pipeline drugs by the Route of Administration. Products have been categorized under various ROAs, such as



Oral

Intravenous

Subcutaneous

Parenteral Topical

Diabetic Neuropathic Pain Molecule Type

Diabetic Neuropathic Pain Products have been categorized under various Molecule types, such as



Recombinant fusion proteins

Small molecule

Monoclonal antibody

Peptide

Polymer Gene therapy

Diabetic Neuropathic Pain Pipeline Therapeutics Assessment



Diabetic Neuropathic Pain Assessment by Product Type

Diabetic Neuropathic Pain By Stage and Product Type

Diabetic Neuropathic Pain Assessment by Route of Administration

Diabetic Neuropathic Pain By Stage and Route of Administration

Diabetic Neuropathic Pain Assessment by Molecule Type Diabetic Neuropathic Pain by Stage and Molecule Type

DelveInsight's Diabetic Neuropathic Pain Report covers around 12+ products under different phases of clinical development like



Late-stage products (Phase III)

Mid-stage products (Phase II)

Early-stage product (Phase I)

Pre-clinical and Discovery stage candidates

Discontinued & Inactive candidates Route of Administration

Some of the key companies in the Diabetic Neuropathic Pain Therapeutics Market include:

Key companies developing therapies for Diabetic Neuropathic Pain are - Eli Lilly and Company, Regenacy Pharmaceuticals LLC, Helixmith Co., Ltd., Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, Eisai Inc., NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc., AstraZeneca, Centrexion Therapeutics, Aptinyx, Pure Green Pharmaceuticals Inc., Dong-A ST Co., Ltd., Daiichi Sankyo, Inc., NeurogesX, Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, and others.

Diabetic Neuropathic Pain Pipeline Analysis:

The Diabetic Neuropathic Pain pipeline report provides insights into



The report provides detailed insights about companies that are developing therapies for the treatment of Diabetic Neuropathic Pain with aggregate therapies developed by each company for the same.

It accesses the Different therapeutic candidates segmented into early-stage, mid-stage, and late-stage of development for Diabetic Neuropathic Pain Treatment.

Diabetic Neuropathic Pain key companies are involved in targeted therapeutics development with respective active and inactive (dormant or discontinued) projects.

Diabetic Neuropathic Pain Drugs under development based on the stage of development, route of administration, target receptor, monotherapy or combination therapy, a different mechanism of action, and molecular type. Detailed analysis of collaborations (company-company collaborations and company-academia collaborations), licensing agreement and financing details for future advancement of the Diabetic Neuropathic Pain market.

The report is built using data and information traced from the researcher's proprietary databases, company/university websites, clinical trial registries, conferences, SEC filings, investor presentations, and featured press releases from company/university websites and industry-specific third-party sources, etc.

Diabetic Neuropathic Pain Pipeline Market Drivers

Increasing prevalence of diabetes, unmet medical need, Aging population, Technological advancements, Regulatory incentives, are some of the important factors that are fueling the Diabetic Neuropathic Pain Market.

Diabetic Neuropathic Pain Pipeline Market Barriers

However, Complex pathophysiology, Heterogeneous patient population, Lack of predictive biomarkers, Safety concerns, Clinical trial design challenges, Reimbursement challenges and other factors are creating obstacles in the Diabetic Neuropathic Pain Market growth.

Scope of Diabetic Neuropathic Pain Pipeline Drug Insight



Coverage: Global

Key Diabetic Neuropathic Pain Companies: Rigshospitalet, CSPC Ouyi Pharmaceutical, Reata, Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Jemincare, Eli Lilly and Company, GlaxoSmithKline, Apurano Pharmaceuticals, and others

Key Diabetic Neuropathic Pain Therapies: Incobotulinumtoxin-A 100 UNIT Injection, pregabalin sustained-release tablets, RTA 901, LX9211, JMKX000623, LY3556050, GSK3858279, Adezunap (AP707), and others

Diabetic Neuropathic Pain Therapeutic Assessment: Diabetic Neuropathic Pain current marketed and Diabetic Neuropathic Pain emerging therapies Diabetic Neuropathic Pain Market Dynamics: Diabetic Neuropathic Pain market drivers and Diabetic Neuropathic Pain market barriers

