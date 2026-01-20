The Alcoholic Hepatitis Market Size In The 7MM Is Projected To Grow At A Significant CAGR By 2034, Estimates Delveinsight

DelveInsight's " Alcoholic Hepatitis Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast - 2034 " report delivers an in-depth understanding of the Alcoholic Hepatitis, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Alcoholic Hepatitis market trends in the United States, EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, and France) and the United Kingdom, and Japan.

Key Takeaways from the Alcoholic Hepatitis Market Report



As per the study conducted in the United States, up to 35% of alcoholics are estimated to have alcoholic hepatitis, the number of alcoholic hepatitis patients in the United States may be nearly 5 million, and in Italy about 500,000.

A recent study conducted in 2023 highlighted that excessive alcohol consumption is the third leading preventable cause of death in the United States. Additionally, a 10-year survey conducted from 2001 to 2011 across 211 hospitals showed that alcoholic hepatitis accounted for 0.08% to 0.09% of admissions.

A study conducted in the United States, revealed that cytolysin, secreted specifically by Enterococcus faecalis, was present in approximately 30% of patients with alcohol-associated hepatitis, who tested positive for cytolysin in their stool. In contrast, nonalcoholic controls tested negative for cytolysin, and only one patient with alcohol use disorder was found to be cytolysin-positive.

During an analysis, it was found that, Cytolysin-positive E. faecalis is a significant predictor for mortality in alcohol-associated hepatitis with 180-day mortality of 89% in cytolysin-positive alcoholic hepatitis patients compared with only 3.8% in cytolysin-negative alcoholic hepatitis patients.

The leading Alcoholic Hepatitis Companies such as Durect, Gilead Sciences, Novartis Pharmaceuticals, PharmaKing, Vital Therapies Inc, Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc, Immuron Ltd, Mallinckrodt, Boehringer Ingelheim, and others. Promising Alcoholic Hepatitis Therapies such as Larsucosterol, INT-787, and others.

Alcoholic Hepatitis Epidemiology Segmentation in the 7MM



Total Alcoholic Hepatitis Prevalent Cases

Total Alcoholic Hepatitis Diagnosed Prevalent Cases

Alcoholic Hepatitis Gender-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases Alcoholic Hepatitis Severity-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases

Alcoholic Hepatitis Treatment Market

The current Alcoholic Hepatitis treatment market landscape reveals a scarcity of FDA-approved pharmacological options, highlighting the unmet need to manage this life-threatening condition. Despite the high morbidity and mortality associated with alcoholic hepatitis, there is no FDA-approved drug specifically indicated for its treatment. This gap in the therapeutic arsenal underscores the limitations in effective treatment strategies, further complicating the clinical management of the disease. The current therapeutic scenario relies primarily on supportive care and non-specific pharmacological.

Alcoholic Hepatitis Therapeutics Market

The current therapeutic scenario relies primarily on supportive care and non-specific pharmacological interventions. Corticosteroids, such as prednisolone, are often prescribed to reduce inflammation, but their efficacy is limited to a subset of patients. Pentoxifylline, although once considered an option, has fallen out of favor due to inconsistent results in clinical trials. Other interventions include the use of N-acetylcysteine (NAC) and antioxidants aimed at reducing oxidative stress, though these therapies do not directly address the underlying causes of alcoholic hepatitis.

Alcoholic Hepatitis Emerging Therapies

Larsucosterol: Durect Corporation

Larsucosterol, an endogenous sulfated oxysterol and epigenetic modulator, regulates gene expression by inhibiting DNA methyltransferases (DNMT1, DNMT3a, DNMT3b), addressing epigenetic dysregulation seen in acute conditions like alcoholic hepatitis (AH) and chronic diseases like MASH. In April 2024, DURECT Corporation announced topline results from the Phase IIb AHFIRM trial, demonstrating a compelling efficacy signal with a clinically relevant 90-day mortality reduction of 41% for the 30 mg dose and 35% for the 90 mg dose compared to standard of care. The FDA granted Breakthrough Therapy Designation to larsucosterol for severe AH in May 2024. DURECT plans to present these results at the EASL Congress 2024 and hold an End of Phase 2 (EOP2) meeting with the FDA to discuss the Phase III registration trial design in the first quarter of 2024.

INT-787: Intercept Pharmaceuticals

INT-787, developed by Intercept Pharmaceuticals, is a selective FXR agonist under investigation for severe alcohol-associated hepatitis (sAH). By activating FXR, INT-787 modulates bile acid metabolism and reduces liver inflammation. Alcohol-related liver disease, which is now the leading cause for liver transplant listings in the US, has seen a rise in sAH cases requiring transplantation. In May 2024, Intercept announced that nine abstracts related to primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) and alcohol-related liver disease would be presented at the EASL Congress in Milan (June 5-8). Results showed INT-787 was well tolerated in healthy subjects, with most treatment-emergent adverse events being mild and no treatment-limiting or serious adverse events reported.

Alcoholic Hepatitis Market Insights

Abstinence, nutritional support, corticosteroids, pentoxifylline, and liver transplant are key treatments for alcoholic hepatitis, with corticosteroids as the standard for severe cases without sepsis. However, only 40% of patients qualify for corticosteroid therapy, highlighting the urgent need for new pharmaceutical options. Breakthroughs in drug development could significantly reshape the treatment landscape and market outlook. Supportive care remains critical in managing alcoholic hepatitis patients. Nutritional support is essential, as malnutrition is a common issue in these patients and strongly correlates with poor outcomes. Abstinence from alcohol is a key intervention to halt disease progression, often supported by counseling and rehabilitation programs. Fluid management and prevention of infections are also integral to supportive care, as patients with alcoholic hepatitis are highly susceptible to complications like sepsis and kidney failure.

Scope of the Alcoholic Hepatitis Market Report



Coverage- 7MM

Study Period- 2020-2034

Alcoholic Hepatitis Companies- Durect, Gilead Sciences, Novartis Pharmaceuticals, PharmaKing, Vital Therapies Inc, Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc, Immuron Ltd, Mallinckrodt, Boehringer Ingelheim, and others.

Alcoholic Hepatitis Therapies- Larsucosterol, INT-787, and others.

Alcoholic Hepatitis Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies Alcoholic Hepatitis Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, Alcoholic Hepatitis Market Access and Reimbursement

Table of Contents

1. Key Insights

2. Executive Summary of Alcoholic Hepatitis

3. Competitive Intelligence Analysis for Alcoholic Hepatitis

4. Alcoholic Hepatitis: Market Overview at a Glance

5. Alcoholic Hepatitis: Disease Background and Overview

6. Patient Journey

7. Alcoholic Hepatitis Epidemiology and Patient Population

8. Treatment Algorithm, Current Treatment, and Medical Practices

9. Alcoholic Hepatitis Unmet Needs

10. Key Endpoints of Alcoholic Hepatitis Treatment

11. Alcoholic Hepatitis Marketed Products

12. Alcoholic Hepatitis Emerging Therapies

13. Alcoholic Hepatitis: Seven Major Market Analysis

14. Attribute analysis

15. 7MM: Market Outlook

16. Access and Reimbursement Overview of Alcoholic Hepatitis

17. KOL Views

18. Market Drivers

19. Market Barriers

20. Appendix

21. DelveInsight Capabilities

22. Disclaimer

23. About DelveInsight

About Us

