Netherton Syndrome Clinical Trial Pipeline Accelerates As 5+ Pharma Companies Rigorously Develop Drugs For Market Entry Delveinsight

DelveInsight's "Netherton Syndrome Pipeline Insight 2026" report provides comprehensive insights about 5+ companies and 5+ pipeline drugs in the Netherton Syndrome pipeline landscape. It covers the Netherton Syndrome pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and nonclinical stage products. It also covers the Netherton Syndrome pipeline therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type. It further highlights the inactive pipeline products in this space.

Key Takeaways from the Netherton Syndrome Pipeline Report



In December 2025- Sixera Pharma conducted a phase I/II trial a topical skin cream with the active substance SXR1096 will be tested in patients with Netherton syndroms, a rare inflammatory skin disease. SXR1096 is a specific and potent protease inhibitor that can inhibit the proteases kallikrein 5, 7 and 14 - all recognised as up-regulated and causing the disease state in Netherton syndrome patients. Patients will be treated for one month with active cream and placebo cream at different areas of the skin.

DelveInsight's Netherton Syndrome Pipeline report depicts a robust space with 5+ active players working to develop 5+ pipeline therapies for Netherton Syndrome treatment.

The leading Netherton Syndrome Companies, such as TenNor Therapeutics, KBP Biosciences, Debiopharm, Destiny Pharma and others. Promising Netherton Syndrome Therapies such as QRX003, SPEVIGO (spesolimab/BI 655130), LM-030 (BPR277), DS-2325a, Pimecrolimus, and others.

The Netherton Syndrome Pipeline Report provides a disease overview, pipeline scenario, and therapeutic assessment of the key pipeline therapies in this domain. The Netherton Syndrome Pipeline Report also highlights the unmet needs with respect to the Netherton Syndrome.

Netherton Syndrome Overview

Netherton Syndrome is a rare, inherited genetic disorder that primarily affects the skin, hair, and immune system. It is caused by mutations in the SPINK5 gene, which leads to a deficiency of the protein LEKTI (lympho-epithelial Kazal-type–related inhibitor)-a key regulator of skin barrier function and inflammation.

Netherton Syndrome Emerging Drugs Profile

QRX003: Quoin Pharmaceuticals

QRX003 is a topical lotion, formulated with a proprietary Invisicare® delivery technology, and contains a broad- spectrum serine protease inhibitor, whose mechanism of action is intended to perform the function of a specific protein, called LEKTI. The absence of LEKTI in Netherton patients leads to excessive skin shedding resulting in a highly porous and compromised skin barrier. QRX003 is designed to lead to a more normalized skin shedding process and the formation of a stronger and more effective skin barrier. When applied daily to the skin, the active ingredient in QRX003 performs the function of the missing LEKTI protein and down regulates, but does not completely stop, the activity of the Kallikreins, leading to a more normalized skin shedding process and the formation of a stronger and more effective skin barrier. The serine protease inhibitor in QRX003 also acts as a potent anti-inflammatory and antioxidant. The Invisicare® delivery technology offers immediate protection against TEWL and environmental agents. Uniquely this technology both moisturizes the skin while providing a protective barrier. In March 2024, Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd announced clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to recruit teen subjects aged 14 years and older into its two ongoing clinical trials for QRX003, which is being developed as a potential treatment for Netherton Syndrome (NS). Both trials are being conducted under Quoin's open Investigational New Drug Application (IND) for QRX003. Currently, the drug is in Phase II/III stage of its development for the treatment of Netherton Syndrome.

SXR-1096: Sixera Pharma

SXR1096 is a first-in-class, potent and selective small molecule inhibitor of kallikreins 5, 7 and 14 (KLK5, 7 and 14). The compound is formulated in a proprietary skin cream formulation designed for daily use in patients with rare skin conditions. Due to the inborn lack of the protease inhibitor LEKTI, KLK 5, 7 and 14 are overactive in the outermost layer of the skin in patients with Netherton syndrome. These drug targets can best be reached by applying the pharmaceutical directly on the skin. The disease is manifest from birth and can be life threatening in newborns. In July 2022, SXR-1096 received rare pediatric disease designation from US FDA for the treatment of Netherton syndrome. Currently, the drug is in Phase I/II stage of its development for the treatment of Netherton Syndrome.

IntroductionExecutive SummaryNetherton Syndrome: OverviewPipeline TherapeuticsTherapeutic AssessmentNetherton Syndrome – DelveInsight's Analytical PerspectiveLate Stage Products (Phase III)Mid Stage Products (Phase II/III)QRX003: Quoin PharmaceuticalsEarly Stage Products (Phase I/II)SXR-1096: Sixera PharmaPreclinical and Discovery Stage ProductsInactive ProductsNetherton Syndrome Key CompaniesNetherton Syndrome Key ProductsNetherton Syndrome- Unmet NeedsNetherton Syndrome- Market Drivers and BarriersNetherton Syndrome- Future Perspectives and ConclusionNetherton Syndrome Analyst ViewsNetherton Syndrome Key CompaniesAppendix

