Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Pipeline 2025: Therapies Under Investigation, Clinical Trials Milestones, And FDA Approvals By Delveinsight Janssen R&D, Novalgen, Genmab, Ascentage Pharma Group, Loxo

(Las Vegas, Nevada, United States) As per DelveInsight's assessment, globally, Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia pipeline constitutes 55+ key companies continuously working towards developing 60+ Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia treatment therapies, analysis of Clinical Trials, Therapies, Mechanism of Action, Route of Administration, and Developments analyzes DelveInsight.

“Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Pipeline Insight, 2025 " report by DelveInsight outlines comprehensive insights into the present clinical development scenario and growth prospects across the Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Market.

The Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Pipeline report embraces in-depth commercial and clinical assessment of the pipeline products from the pre-clinical developmental phase to the marketed phase. The report also covers a detailed description of the drug, including the mechanism of action of the drug, clinical studies, NDA approvals (if any), and product development activities comprising the technology, collaborations, mergers acquisition, funding, designations, and other product-related details.

Companies across the globe are diligently working toward developing novel Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia treatment therapies with a considerable amount of success over the years. Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia companies working in the treatment market are Bristol Myers Squibb, AbbVie/Johnson & Johnson, Merck Sharp & Dohme, Ascentage Pharma, Sana Biotechnology, Novartis Pharmaceuticals, Janssen Research & Development, LLC, NovalGen Ltd, Genmab, Ascentage Pharma Group Inc., Loxo Oncology, Oncternal Therapeutics, MingSight Pharmaceuticals, Nurix Therapeutics, and others, are developing therapies for the Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia treatment



Emerging Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia therapies in the different phases of clinical trials are- BREYANZI, IMBRUVICA, Nemtabrutinib, Lisaftoclax (APG-2575), SG 299, JBH492, JNJ-64264681, NVG-111, Epcoritamab, APG2575, Pirtobrutinib, Cirmtuzumab, MS-553, NX-2127, NX-5948, and others are expected to have a significant impact on the Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia market in the coming years.

In February 2025, China's National Medical Products Administration has authorized a Phase III trial of InnoCare Pharma's ICP-248 (Mesutoclax) in combination with orelabrutinib as a first-line treatment for chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL). The approval, granted via the Center for Drug Evaluation (CDE), will evaluate the fixed-duration regimen designed to achieve deeper remission in treatment-naïve patients without drug-resistant mutations, with the potential to offer a clinical cure.

In December 2024, Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) has announced results from the Phase 3 BRUIN CLL-321 trial evaluating pirtobrutinib, a reversible (non-covalent) Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) inhibitor, in adults with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) or small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL) previously treated with a covalent BTK inhibitor. The trial met its primary endpoint of progression-free survival (PFS) during the primary analysis, showing that pirtobrutinib outperformed the investigator's choice of idelalisib plus rituximab (IdelaR) or bendamustine plus rituximab (BR), as assessed by an independent review committee (IRC). The final prespecified analysis confirmed sustained PFS improvement with pirtobrutinib, reducing the risk of relapse, disease progression, or death by 46% compared to IdelaR or BR.

In December 2024, Genmab A/S (Nasdaq: GMAB) has released findings from the Phase 1b/2 EPCORE® CLL-1 clinical trial, which evaluated epcoritamab, a subcutaneously administered T-cell-engaging bispecific antibody (Abstract #883). The trial showed an overall response rate (ORR) of 61% and a complete response (CR) rate of 39% in adult patients with relapsed or refractory (R/R) chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) treated with epcoritamab monotherapy.

In December 2024, Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: NRIX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing targeted protein modulation therapies for cancer and inflammatory diseases, has unveiled promising clinical data from its Phase 1a/1b trial. The study evaluated the Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader NX-5948 in patients with relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) or small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL). In July 2024, AstraZeneca, a UK-based pharmaceutical company, has announced positive results from the Phase III AMPLIFY clinical trial evaluating Calquence (acalabrutinib) for the treatment of chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL). This global, multi-center, open-label trial assessed the efficacy and safety of a fixed-duration regimen of Calquence in previously untreated adult patients with CLL. The treatment plan included Calquence in combination with venetoclax, with the optional addition of obinutuzumab.

Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Overview

The blood malignancy chronic lymphocytic leukaemia (CLL) is one such instance. It is the most prevalent type of adult leukaemia. When healthy white blood cells (lymphocytes) in your bone marrow convert into malignant cells, they proliferate and force out platelets and good blood cells.

BREYANZI: Bristol Myers Squibb

IMBRUVICA: AbbVie/Johnson & Johnson

Nemtabrutinib: Merck Sharp & Dohme

Lisaftoclax (APG-2575): Ascentage Pharma

SG 299: Sana Biotechnology

JBH492: Novartis Pharmaceuticals

JNJ-64264681: Janssen Research & Development, LLC

NVG-111: NovalGen Ltd

Epcoritamab: Genmab

APG2575: Ascentage Pharma Group Inc.

Pirtobrutinib: Loxo Oncology

Cirmtuzumab: Oncternal Therapeutics

MS-553: MingSight Pharmaceuticals

NX-2127: Nurix Therapeutics NX-5948: Nurix Therapeutics

Some of the key companies in the Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Therapeutics Market include:

Key companies developing therapies for Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia are - F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, AstraZeneca, Secura Bio, Inc, Novartis AG, AbbVie, Inc., Gilead Sciences, Inc., BeiGene, Inc., Sanofi (Genzyme Corporation), Ziopharm Oncology Inc, Ono pharmaceuticals Co Ltd, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, and others.

Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Pipeline Analysis:

The Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia pipeline report provides insights into



The report provides detailed insights about companies that are developing therapies for the treatment of Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia with aggregate therapies developed by each company for the same.

It accesses the Different therapeutic candidates segmented into early-stage, mid-stage, and late-stage of development for Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Treatment.

Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia key companies are involved in targeted therapeutics development with respective active and inactive (dormant or discontinued) projects.

Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Drugs under development based on the stage of development, route of administration, target receptor, monotherapy or combination therapy, a different mechanism of action, and molecular type. Detailed analysis of collaborations (company-company collaborations and company-academia collaborations), licensing agreement and financing details for future advancement of the Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia market.

The report is built using data and information traced from the researcher's proprietary databases, company/university websites, clinical trial registries, conferences, SEC filings, investor presentations, and featured press releases from company/university websites and industry-specific third-party sources, etc.

Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Pipeline Market Drivers

Rise in Global Prevalence of Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Coupled With the Increasing Geriatric Population, huge Product Pipeline along with Growing Research Activities are some of the important factors that are fueling the Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Market.

Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Pipeline Market Barriers

However, higher Cost of the Patented Drugs and Therapies, side Effects Associated with Chemotherapy and other factors are creating obstacles in the Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Market growth.

Coverage: Global

Key Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Companies: Bristol Myers Squibb, AbbVie/Johnson & Johnson, Merck Sharp & Dohme, Ascentage Pharma, Sana Biotechnology, Novartis, Janssen Research & Development, LLC, NovalGen Ltd, Genmab, Ascentage Pharma Group Inc., Loxo Oncology, Oncternal Therapeutics, MingSight Pharmaceuticals, Nurix Therapeutics, and others

Key Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Therapies: BREYANZI, IMBRUVICA, Nemtabrutinib, Lisaftoclax (APG-2575), SG 299, JBH492, JNJ-64264681, NVG-111, Epcoritamab, APG2575, Pirtobrutinib, Cirmtuzumab, MS-553, NX-2127, NX-5948, and others

Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Therapeutic Assessment: Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia current marketed and Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia emerging therapies Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Market Dynamics: Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia market drivers and Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia market barriers

