Obesity Market On Track For Major Expansion By 2034, According To Delveinsight Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Boehringer Ingelheim, D&D Pharmatech, Proqr Therapeutics, Nano Precision Medical, Bukwang Pharm

The Key Obesity Companies in the market include - Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Boehringer Ingelhium, D&D Pharmatech, ProQR Therapeutics, Nano Precision Medical, Bukwang Pharmaceutical, Caliway Biopharmaceutics, Yuhan, Terns Pharmaceuticals, BioRestorative Therapies, SCOHIA PHARMA, Click Therapeutics, Hanmi Pharmaceuticals, Novo Nordisk, Empros Pharma, Carmot Therapeutics, Eli Lilly and Company, and others.

DelveInsight's “Obesity Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2034′′ report offers an in-depth understanding of the Obesity, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Obesity market trends in the United States, EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France) the United Kingdom and Japan.

Some of the key facts of the Obesity Market Report:



In 2023, the United States dominated the obesity market size, with revenues exceeding USD 2,000 million, surpassing other 7MM countries. The obesity market is expected to expand at a robust CAGR over the study period from 2020 to 2034.

In December 2025, Novo Nordisk announced that it has submitted a New Drug Application (NDA) to the US FDA for once-weekly CagriSema, a fixed-dose injectable combination of cagrilintide 2.4 mg and semaglutide 2.4 mg. The therapy is intended for use alongside a reduced-calorie diet and increased physical activity to support long-term weight loss and maintenance in adults with obesity or overweight who have at least one weight-related comorbidity. CagriSema combines a long-acting amylin analogue with a GLP-1 receptor agonist, and if approved, it would represent the first injectable treatment to integrate these two mechanisms in a single formulation.

In May 2025, ICON plc (NASDAQ: ICLR), a global leader in clinical research driven by healthcare intelligence, has published the results of a survey involving 155 biotech and pharmaceutical professionals from the US and Europe. The survey focused on multi-indication cardiometabolic research and development (R&D) for therapies targeting obesity and its related conditions. Multi-indication studies refer to clinical trials that evaluate the effectiveness of a treatment across multiple diseases or conditions.

In April 2025, Corxel Pharmaceuticals has obtained clearance from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for its investigational new drug (IND) application, allowing the initiation of a randomized Phase II trial in the US for CX11, an oral small molecule GLP-1 receptor agonist (GLP-1 RA) aimed at treating obesity. This double-blind, placebo-controlled study will evaluate the safety and effectiveness of the once-daily therapy in individuals who are overweight or obese. Corxel plans to begin enrolling participants in the second quarter of this year, with topline results anticipated in the first half of 2026.

In March 2025, Zealand Pharma completed enrollment for its global, randomized Phase IIb ZUPREME-1 trial, which is evaluating petrelintide, a long-acting amylin analogue, in people with obesity or overweight and associated comorbidities. This placebo-controlled, multi-center, parallel-group study aims to compare the once-weekly subcutaneous injection of petrelintide to a placebo in terms of safety, tolerability, and impact on body weight.

In January 2025, Novo Nordisk's high-dose formulation of Wegovy (semaglutide) has demonstrated enhanced weight loss benefits while maintaining a favorable safety and tolerability profile. In the Phase IIIb STEP UP trial, the 7.2mg dose of Wegovy showed statistically significant and superior weight reduction at week 72. The study involved 1,407 adults with obesity who were randomized to receive once-weekly injections alongside lifestyle modification support.

In January 2025, Viking Therapeutics has initiated a Phase II clinical trial for VK2735, an oral tablet developed to address metabolic conditions like obesity. The VENTURE-Oral Dosing Trial is a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled, multi-center study designed to evaluate the safety, tolerability, and effectiveness of the drug in promoting weight loss over a 13-week period.

In July 2024, Roche announced promising topline results from its ongoing multi-part Phase I clinical trial of CT-996, an oral GLP-1 receptor agonist intended for the treatment of type 2 diabetes (T2D) and obesity. Known as the CT-996-201 trial, this comprehensive, multi-cohort, double-blind, randomized, placebo-controlled study includes both single and multiple ascending dose arms, with two arms already completed. The trial aims to evaluate the tolerability, safety, pharmacokinetics, and pharmacodynamics of CT-996 in overweight or obese adults, regardless of their T2D status.

According to DelveInsight, the United States represented approximately 60% of total adult obesity cases across the 7MM in 2023, with obesity prevalence among US adults continuing to show an upward trend.

According to DelveInsight, the largest share of obesity cases in 2023 was seen among adults aged over 19 years and children aged 5–19 years, with case numbers in both age groups expected to increase at a moderate CAGR over the forecast period.

Recently, increased attention has been directed toward the development of novel obesity therapies, including combination treatments such as SAXENDA (liraglutide), XENICAL (orlistat), WEGOVY (semaglutide), and QYSMIA (phentermine–topiramate), among others.

The obesity market landscape is expected to change as companies globally intensify efforts to develop novel drug therapies for the treatment of obesity and overweight conditions.

Key players such as Novo Nordisk, Eli Lilly, Boehringer Ingelheim, and others are developing innovative therapies focused on treating overweight and obesity, with the goal of enabling more effective and sustainable weight management.

By the year 2034, it is expected that WEGOVY (Semaglutide) and ZEPBOUND (Tirzepatide) will attain significant market dominance across the seven major markets.

Key Obesity Therapies: IMCIVREE (setmelanotide), ZEPBOUND (tirzepatide), Semaglutide oral, Survodutide (BI 456906), DD03, AX-0601, NPM 139, BK-1701, CBW-520, YH34160, TERN-601, Thermostem, SCO-267, CT-181, HM15136, NNC0480-0389, EMP-16, CT-868, Semaglutide, and others The Obesity market is expected to surge due to the disease's increasing prevalence and awareness during the forecast period. Furthermore, launching various multiple-stage Obesity pipeline products will significantly revolutionize the Obesity market dynamics.

Obesity Overview

Obesity is a medical condition characterized by excessive body fat accumulation, which can negatively impact health. It is typically measured using the Body Mass Index (BMI), with a BMI of 30 or higher indicating obesity. This condition increases the risk of various health issues, including heart disease, diabetes, hypertension, and certain cancers. Obesity can result from multiple factors, such as poor diet, lack of physical activity, genetics, and hormonal imbalances. Effective management includes lifestyle changes, medical treatments, and, in some cases, surgical interventions to improve overall health and reduce associated risks.

Obesity Epidemiology

The epidemiology section provides insights into the historical, current, and forecasted epidemiology trends in the seven major countries (7MM) from 2020 to 2034. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. The epidemiology section also provides a detailed analysis of the diagnosed patient pool and future trends.

Obesity Epidemiology Segmentation:

The Obesity market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2020–2034 in the 7MM segmented into:



Total Prevalence of Obesity

Prevalent Cases of Obesity by severity

Gender-specific Prevalence of Obesity Diagnosed Cases of Episodic and Chronic Obesity

Obesity Drugs Uptake and Pipeline Development Activities

The drugs uptake section focuses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the Obesity market or expected to get launched during the study period. The analysis covers Obesity market uptake by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and sales of each drug.

Moreover, the therapeutics assessment section helps understand the drugs with the most rapid uptake and the reasons behind the maximal use of the drugs. Additionally, it compares the drugs based on market share.

The report also covers the Obesity Pipeline Development Activities. It provides valuable insights about different therapeutic candidates in various stages and the key companies involved in developing targeted therapeutics. It also analyzes recent developments such as collaborations, acquisitions, mergers, licensing patent details, and other information for emerging therapies.

Obesity Therapies and Key Companies



IMCIVREE (setmelanotide): Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

ZEPBOUND (tirzepatide): Eli Lilly and Company

Survodutide (BI 456906): Boehringer Ingelhium

DD03: D&D Pharmatech

AX-0601: ProQR Therapeutics

NPM 139: Nano Precision Medical

BK-1701: Bukwang Pharmaceutical

CBW-520: Caliway Biopharmaceutics

YH34160: Yuhan

TERN-601: Terns Pharmaceuticals

Thermostem: BioRestorative Therapies

SCO-267: SCOHIA PHARMA

CT-181: Click Therapeutics

HM15136: Hanmi Pharmaceuticals

NNC0480-0389: Novo Nordisk

EMP-16: Empros Pharma

CT-868: Carmot Therapeutics

Tirzepatide: Eli Lilly and Company SemaglutideOral: Novo Nordisk

Obesity Market Drivers



Rising global prevalence of obesity across adult and pediatric populations, increasing demand for effective treatment options.

Growing awareness of obesity as a chronic disease rather than a lifestyle issue, supporting long-term pharmacological management.

Strong R&D investments by leading pharmaceutical companies in GLP-1, dual and triple agonists, and combination therapies.

Regulatory approvals of novel anti-obesity drugs such as semaglutide and tirzepatide, driving rapid market uptake.

Increasing healthcare expenditure and improved reimbursement in developed markets. Expansion of digital health, weight-management programs, and telemedicine supporting treatment adherence.

Obesity Market Barriers



High cost of branded obesity medications, limiting affordability and access in many regions.

Limited insurance coverage and reimbursement challenges, particularly in emerging markets.

Safety concerns and long-term tolerability issues associated with chronic obesity drug use.

Stigma and low treatment-seeking behavior among obese individuals

Strict regulatory requirements and lengthy clinical trial timelines for new therapies. Supply constraints and manufacturing challenges for high-demand injectable treatments.

Scope of the Obesity Market Report



Study Period: 2020–2034

Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]

Key Obesity Companies: Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Boehringer Ingelhium, D&D Pharmatech, ProQR Therapeutics, Nano Precision Medical, Bukwang Pharmaceutical, Caliway Biopharmaceutics, Yuhan, Terns Pharmaceuticals, BioRestorative Therapies, SCOHIA PHARMA, Click Therapeutics, Hanmi Pharmaceuticals, Novo Nordisk, Empros Pharma, Carmot Therapeutics, Eli Lilly and Company, and others

Key Obesity Therapies: IMCIVREE (setmelanotide), ZEPBOUND (tirzepatide), Semaglutide oral, Survodutide (BI 456906), DD03, AX-0601, NPM 139, BK-1701, CBW-520, YH34160, TERN-601, Thermostem, SCO-267, CT-181, HM15136, NNC0480-0389, EMP-16, CT-868, Semaglutide, and others

Obesity Therapeutic Assessment: Obesity current marketed and Obesity emerging therapies

Obesity Market Dynamics: Obesity market drivers and Obesity market barriers

Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter's five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies Obesity Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, Obesity Market Access and Reimbursement

Table of Contents

1. Obesity Market Report Introduction

2. Executive Summary for Obesity

3. SWOT analysis of Obesity

4. Obesity Patient Share (%) Overview at a Glance

5. Obesity Market Overview at a Glance

6. Obesity Disease Background and Overview

7. Obesity Epidemiology and Patient Population

8. Country-Specific Patient Population of Obesity

9. Obesity Current Treatment and Medical Practices

10. Obesity Unmet Needs

11. Obesity Emerging Therapies

12. Obesity Market Outlook

13. Country-Wise Obesity Market Analysis (2020–2034)

14. Obesity Market Access and Reimbursement of Therapies

15. Obesity Market Drivers

16. Obesity Market Barriers

17. Obesity Appendix

18. Obesity Report Methodology

19. DelveInsight Capabilities

20. Disclaimer

21. About DelveInsight

