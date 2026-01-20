Advanced Melanoma Pipeline Expands With 60+ Investigational Therapies And 55+ Active Developers, Reports Delveinsight

MENAFN - GetNews)



DelveInsight's Advanced Melanoma Pipeline Insight presents a comprehensive evaluation of the evolving research landscape, covering more than 55 pharmaceutical and biotech companies and over 60 pipeline candidates currently under development for advanced melanoma. The report features in-depth profiles of therapies across both clinical and preclinical stages, with systematic assessment based on therapy type, development phase, route of delivery, and molecular classification. It also identifies programs that have been halted or discontinued within this therapeutic area.

Key Takeaways from the Advanced Melanoma Pipeline Report



Innovent Biologics (Suzhou) Co. Ltd. commenced a Phase II clinical trial in May 2025 to evaluate the safety profile, tolerability, and therapeutic potential of IBI363 in patients with advanced melanoma.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. initiated a Phase III open-label, multicenter study comparing lifileucel in combination with pembrolizumab versus pembrolizumab monotherapy in patients with untreated, unresectable, or metastatic melanoma. Participants experiencing confirmed disease progression on pembrolizumab may transition to lifileucel alone.

Anaveon AG carried out a clinical study examining ANV419 as a standalone therapy and in combination with anti-PD-1 or anti-CTLA-4 agents in advanced cutaneous melanoma. While Part 1 advanced, interim analyses indicated that efficacy thresholds for Parts 2 and 3 were not achieved.

iOnctura initiated a study enrolling 85 adult patients with advanced or metastatic uveal melanoma who had progressed following at least one prior immunotherapy regimen, with measurable disease confirmed under RECIST v1.1 guidelines.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. launched a first-in-human Phase I trial of IOV-3001, an antibody–IL-2 fusion construct. The study includes two cohorts in which IOV-3001 is administered either before or after lifileucel, replacing aldesleukin.

The current pipeline includes more than 55 active developers advancing over 60 therapeutic candidates for advanced melanoma.

Advanced Melanoma Overview

Advanced melanoma represents an aggressive and life-threatening form of skin cancer in which malignant cells metastasize from the primary tumor to distant organs, including the lungs, liver, brain, and skeletal system. It is generally categorized as unresectable Stage III or metastatic Stage IV disease. This condition is marked by rapid disease progression, frequent relapse, and substantial biological diversity, complicating treatment decisions. Recent progress in immunotherapies, targeted agents, and combination treatment strategies has significantly extended survival. Current research efforts continue to emphasize innovative mechanisms of action, biomarker-driven strategies, and personalized therapies to address resistance and improve durable disease control.

Emerging Advanced Melanoma Drug Profiles

Vusolimogene oderparepvec (RP1) – Replimune

RP1 is an oncolytic herpes simplex virus genetically modified to express GALV-GP R- and GM-CSF, enhancing tumor cell destruction, immune activation, and systemic antitumor responses. When combined with nivolumab, the therapy has received FDA Priority Review and is presently in the registration stage.

IO102-IO103 – IO Biotech

This therapeutic regimen combines two T-win® vaccines designed to activate T-cell responses against IDO1 and PD-L1. Clinical studies have demonstrated strong and sustained responses without an increase in severe toxicity. The therapy has been granted FDA Breakthrough Therapy Designation and is currently undergoing Phase III development.

BNT111 – BioNTech SE

BNT111 is an mRNA-based cancer immunotherapy encoding four melanoma-associated antigens, developed for patients with PD-(L)1-refractory unresectable Stage III or IV melanoma. The candidate has received FDA Fast Track and Orphan Drug designations and is advancing through Phase II clinical trials.

VMT01 – Perspective Therapeutics

VMT01 is a targeted radiopharmaceutical engineered to deliver lead-212 to melanoma cells expressing MC1R. Its dual antitumor activity involves direct radiation-induced cell death along with immune-mediated tumor elimination. The therapy is currently being evaluated in Phase I/II studies and holds FDA Fast Track status.

Botensilimab – Agenus Inc.

Botensilimab is a next-generation anti-CTLA-4 antibody designed to stimulate both innate and adaptive immune responses, particularly in immunologically“cold” tumors resistant to current checkpoint inhibitors. The agent is presently under evaluation in Phase I clinical trials.

Key Analytical Insights from the Report



In-depth profiling of companies developing advanced melanoma therapies, categorized by early-, mid-, and late-stage development.

Detailed evaluation of pipeline candidates based on mechanism of action, molecular class, route of administration, and use as monotherapy or in combination regimens.

Comprehensive review of active, inactive, and discontinued development programs. Extensive analysis of strategic collaborations, licensing deals, and funding trends influencing future pipeline evolution.

Advanced Melanoma Companies Featured

Advanced Melanoma Pipeline Segmentation by Route of Administration



Oral

Intravenous

Subcutaneous

Parenteral Topical

Advanced Melanoma Pipeline by Molecule Type



Recombinant fusion proteins

Small-molecule drugs

Monoclonal antibodies

Peptides

Polymers Gene-based therapies

Advanced Melanoma Pipeline Report Scope



Global market coverage

Featured therapies include Tebentafusp, T3011, IMC-F106C, Relatlimab, HLX208, DCB-BO1301, Pembrolizumab, and more

Evaluation based on:



Therapy Type: Monotherapy, Combination, Hybrid Development Stage: Discovery through Phase III

