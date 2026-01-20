Parkinson's Disease Pipeline 2025: FDA Updates, Therapy Innovations, And Clinical Trial Landscape Analysis By Delveinsight Abbvie, Pfizer, Novartis, F. Roche, Kissei Pharma, Astrazeneca, Prevail

MENAFN - GetNews)



(Las Vegas, Nevada, United States) As per DelveInsight's assessment, globally, Parkinson's Disease pipeline constitutes 80+ key companies continuously working towards developing 100+ Parkinson's Disease treatment therapies, analysis of Clinical Trials, Therapies, Mechanism of Action, Route of Administration, and Developments analyzes DelveInsight.

“Parkinson's Disease Pipeline Insight, 2025 " report by DelveInsight outlines comprehensive insights into the present clinical development scenario and growth prospects across the Parkinson's Disease Market.

The Parkinson's Disease Pipeline report embraces in-depth commercial and clinical assessment of the pipeline products from the pre-clinical developmental phase to the marketed phase. The report also covers a detailed description of the drug, including the mechanism of action of the drug, clinical studies, NDA approvals (if any), and product development activities comprising the technology, collaborations, mergers acquisition, funding, designations, and other product-related details.

Some of the key takeaways from the Parkinson's Disease Pipeline Report:



Companies across the globe are diligently working toward developing novel Parkinson's Disease treatment therapies with a considerable amount of success over the years. Parkinson's Disease companies working in the treatment market are FAScinate Therapeutics, Hoffmann-La Roche, Pharma Two B Ltd., Neuropore Therapies, Inc., Olatec Therapeutics, UCB Biopharma, Vaxxinity, Modag, Peptron, Kissei Pharmaceutical, Cerevel Therapeutics, and others, are developing therapies for the Parkinson's Disease treatment



Emerging Parkinson's Disease therapies in the different phases of clinical trials are- KM-819, Prasinezumab, P2B001, NPT1220-478, Dapansutrile, UCB7853, UB-312, Emrusolmin, PT320, KDT-3594, Tavapadon, and others are expected to have a significant impact on the Parkinson's Disease market in the coming years.

In January 2026, Two innovative therapies are approaching the final stages of clinical trials ahead of potential FDA approval. One is a novel dopamine-based treatment aimed at managing motor symptoms, while the other is a stem cell therapy designed to replace lost brain cells in Parkinson's disease (PD). Although bringing new treatments to market is a lengthy process, these two therapies highlight distinct yet complementary approaches and serve as key indicators of substantial progress in PD research and therapeutic development.

In December 2025, The Hope Biosciences Research Foundation (HBRF) is planning a Phase III confirmatory trial for its stem cell therapy following promising disease-modifying results in a mid-stage study. In the Phase II trial (NCT04995081) involving patients with early to moderate Parkinson's disease, the allogenic adipose-derived mesenchymal stem cell therapy (HB-adMSC) demonstrated statistically significant improvements in motor function compared to placebo, successfully meeting the trial's primary endpoint. Improvements were assessed using patient-reported Motor Experiences of Daily Living (MDS-UPDRS Part II) and clinician-rated Motor Function (MDS-UPDRS Part III), with stem cell recipients achieving a placebo-adjusted -9.32-point reduction in Part III scores by the final infusion.

In June 2025, Roche (SIX: RO, ROG; OTCQX: RHHBY) has announced its decision to advance prasinezumab, an investigational anti-alpha-synuclein antibody, into Phase III development for early-stage Parkinson's disease. This move is based on findings from the Phase IIb PADOVA study and ongoing open-label extension (OLE) studies from both PADOVA and the earlier Phase II PASADENA trial.

In February 2025, AstraZeneca's diabetes drug Bydureon (exenatide) did not slow the progression of motor symptoms in Parkinson's disease during a Phase III trial. Led by University College London (UCL) in the UK, the Exenatide-PD3 trial (NCT04232969) aimed to assess the impact of the glucagon-like peptide 1 receptor agonist (GLP-1RA) on disease progression. However, results published in The Lancet revealed that the trial did not achieve its primary or secondary endpoints.

In January 2025, BlueRock Therapeutics, a U.S.-based subsidiary of Bayer, has advanced bemdaneprocel, its investigational cell therapy for Parkinson's disease, to Phase III trials following a Phase I study that demonstrated the treatment was well tolerated.

In January 2025, BIAL has announced the completion of the full dose regimen for the first participant in the multicenter Phase II ACTIVATE trial of BIA 28-6156, an allosteric activator of beta-glucocerebrosidase (GCase) for treating Parkinson's disease (PD). This therapy is specifically being developed for PD patients with a glucocerebrosidase 1 (GBA1) gene mutation (GBA-PD). Designed for once-daily oral administration, BIA 28-6156 aims to restore sphingolipid recycling to address the underlying cause of PD.

In December 2024, Belgian pharmaceutical company UCB decided to discontinue the development of minzasolmin for Parkinson's disease after the ORCHESTRA study did not achieve its primary or secondary endpoints. In the ORCHESTRA proof-of-concept trial (NCT04658186), minzasolmin-an investigational oral small-molecule inhibitor targeting alpha-synuclein misfolding-failed to show superiority over placebo. In December 2024, Novotech, a leading global full-service clinical Contract Research Organization (CRO), released its latest report titled Parkinson's Disease: Global Clinical Trial Landscape 2024. The report provides valuable insights into current trends, key opportunities, and prevailing challenges in Parkinson's disease (PD) research, serving as an important resource for organizations developing therapies for this intricate neurodegenerative disorder.

Parkinson's Disease Overview

Parkinson's disease is a progressive nervous system disorder that affects movement. It develops when there is a gradual loss of certain nerve cells in the brain that produce dopamine, a chemical messenger responsible for smooth and coordinated muscle movements. As dopamine levels decrease, individuals with Parkinson's disease experience difficulties with movement control.

Emerging Parkinson's Disease Drugs Under Different Phases of Clinical Development Include:



KM-819: FAScinate Therapeutics

Prasinezumab: Hoffmann-La Roche

P2B001: Pharma Two B Ltd.

NPT1220-478: Neuropore Therapies, Inc.

Dapansutrile: Olatec Therapeutics

UCB7853: UCB Biopharma

UB-312: Vaxxinity

Emrusolmin: Modag

PT320: Peptron

KDT-3594: Kissei Pharmaceutical Tavapadon: Cerevel Therapeutics

Parkinson's Disease Route of Administration

Parkinson's Disease pipeline report provides the therapeutic assessment of the pipeline drugs by the Route of Administration. Products have been categorized under various ROAs, such as



Inhalation

Inhalation/Intravenous/Oral

Intranasal

Intravenous

Intravenous/ Subcutaneous

NA

Oral

Oral/intranasal/subcutaneous

Parenteral Subcutaneous

Parkinson's Disease Molecule Type

Parkinson's Disease Products have been categorized under various Molecule types, such as



Antibody

Antisense oligonucleotides

Immunotherapy

Monoclonal antibody

Peptides

Protein

Recombinant protein

Small molecule

Stem Cell Vaccine

Parkinson's Disease Pipeline Therapeutics Assessment



Parkinson's Disease Assessment by Product Type

Parkinson's Disease By Stage and Product Type

Parkinson's Disease Assessment by Route of Administration

Parkinson's Disease By Stage and Route of Administration

Parkinson's Disease Assessment by Molecule Type Parkinson's Disease by Stage and Molecule Type

DelveInsight's Parkinson's Disease Report covers around 100+ products under different phases of clinical development like



Late-stage products (Phase III)

Mid-stage products (Phase II)

Early-stage product (Phase I)

Pre-clinical and Discovery stage candidates

Discontinued & Inactive candidates Route of Administration

Some of the key companies in the Parkinson's Disease Therapeutics Market include:

Key companies developing therapies for Parkinson's Disease are - Pfizer Inc., Novartis AG, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Kissei Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., AstraZeneca, Prevail Therapeutics, Amneal Pharmaceuticals LLC, AbbVie Inc., Viatris, Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, GSK plc, ABL bio, Teva Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd, Newron Pharmaceuticals SPA, and others.

Parkinson's Disease Pipeline Analysis:

The Parkinson's Disease pipeline report provides insights into



The report provides detailed insights about companies that are developing therapies for the treatment of Parkinson's Disease with aggregate therapies developed by each company for the same.

It accesses the Different therapeutic candidates segmented into early-stage, mid-stage, and late-stage of development for Parkinson's Disease Treatment.

Parkinson's Disease key companies are involved in targeted therapeutics development with respective active and inactive (dormant or discontinued) projects.

Parkinson's Disease Drugs under development based on the stage of development, route of administration, target receptor, monotherapy or combination therapy, a different mechanism of action, and molecular type. Detailed analysis of collaborations (company-company collaborations and company-academia collaborations), licensing agreement and financing details for future advancement of the Parkinson's Disease market.

The report is built using data and information traced from the researcher's proprietary databases, company/university websites, clinical trial registries, conferences, SEC filings, investor presentations, and featured press releases from company/university websites and industry-specific third-party sources, etc.

Parkinson's Disease Pipeline Market Drivers

Increasing prevalence of Parkinson's Disease patients, robust clinical-stage pipeline are some of the important factors that are fueling the Parkinson's Disease Market.

Parkinson's Disease Pipeline Market Barriers

However, lack of awareness and delayed diagnosis, side effects associated with Parkinson's disease treatment drugs and other factors are creating obstacles in the Parkinson's Disease Market growth.

Scope of Parkinson's Disease Pipeline Drug Insight



Coverage: Global

Key Parkinson's Disease Companies: FAScinate Therapeutics, Hoffmann-La Roche, Pharma Two B Ltd., Neuropore Therapies, Inc., Olatec Therapeutics, UCB Biopharma, Vaxxinity, Modag, Peptron, Kissei Pharmaceutical, Cerevel Therapeutics, and others

Key Parkinson's Disease Therapies: KM-819, Prasinezumab, P2B001, NPT1220-478, Dapansutrile, UCB7853, UB-312, Emrusolmin, PT320, KDT-3594, Tavapadon, and others

Parkinson's Disease Therapeutic Assessment: Parkinson's Disease current marketed and Parkinson's Disease emerging therapies Parkinson's Disease Market Dynamics: Parkinson's Disease market drivers and Parkinson's Disease market barriers

Table of Contents

1. Parkinson's Disease Report Introduction

2. Parkinson's Disease Executive Summary

3. Parkinson's Disease Overview

4. Parkinson's Disease- Analytical Perspective In-depth Commercial Assessment

5. Parkinson's Disease Pipeline Therapeutics

6. Parkinson's Disease Late Stage Products (Phase II/III)

7. Parkinson's Disease Mid Stage Products (Phase II)

8. Parkinson's Disease Early Stage Products (Phase I)

9. Parkinson's Disease Preclinical Stage Products

10. Parkinson's Disease Therapeutics Assessment

11. Parkinson's Disease Inactive Products

12. Company-University Collaborations (Licensing/Partnering) Analysis

13. Parkinson's Disease Key Companies

14. Parkinson's Disease Key Products

15. Parkinson's Disease Unmet Needs

16. Parkinson's Disease Market Drivers and Barriers

17. Parkinson's Disease Future Perspectives and Conclusion

18. Parkinson's Disease Analyst Views

19. Appendix

20. About DelveInsight

