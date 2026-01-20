All The Presidents' Dates Brings American History To Life One Date At A Time

MENAFN - GetNews)



"A uniquely engaging reference that transforms presidential history into an accessible, date-driven journey. By organizing key moments, births, marriages, terms in office, and pivotal milestones. All the Presidents' Dates reveals patterns and connections across administrations, inviting readers to discover American history through the lens of time, trivia, and thoughtful insight."A richly layered presidential trivia book every household will return to again and again. History lovers, trivia enthusiasts, educators, and lifelong learners now have a compelling new reference with the release of All the Presidents' Dates: The Presidential Trivia Book That Every American Household Should Have by Jean Pupeter.

Unlike traditional presidential histories that focus largely on political ideology or policy debates, All the Presidents' Dates offers a fresh and highly engaging approach to U.S. history, organizing the lives and legacies of America's presidents through the dates that defined them. From births, deaths, and marriages to terms of office, state admissions, and pivotal national milestones, the book presents history in a clear, date-driven format that is both informative and enjoyable.

What makes All the Presidents' Dates stand out is its remarkable scope and accessibility. Readers will discover quizzes with answers that challenge and entertain, easy-to-follow timelines of presidential terms, maps showing when each U.S. state entered the Union, and carefully researched chapters that explore lesser-known aspects of presidential life. Special attention is given to presidents who died in office and those who became widowers, humanizing figures often remembered only through formal portraits and speeches.

Designed for repeated use, the book functions as both a trusted reference and a browsing favorite. Readers can open it at any page to uncover a surprising fact, trace connections between presidents across generations, or deepen their understanding of how personal lives and national events intersected. Its engaging structure makes it ideal for families, students, teachers, book clubs, and anyone with an interest in American history.

Jean Pupeter brings decades of professional and personal experience to her writing. Born in Atlantic City, New Jersey, to two World War II Army veterans and raised in Wisconsin, she earned a bachelor's degree in social work from the University of Wisconsin. Pupeter spent 34 years in public service as a social worker, primarily as a Foster Home Coordinator, where accuracy, empathy, and attention to detail were essential. These qualities are evident throughout All the Presidents' Dates, which balances historical precision with clear, accessible presentation.

Now retired and living in Las Vegas near her family, Pupeter remains an avid reader and active member of four book clubs. Her passion for history and storytelling is reflected in a book that makes learning approachable, engaging, and memorable.

At a time when understanding America's past is essential to understanding its future, All the Presidents' Dates emerges as a must-read, an authoritative yet accessible guide that belongs on bookshelves, coffee tables, and in classrooms across the country.

