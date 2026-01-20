Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Author Rich Sherman Takes Readers On A Journey Of Self-Discovery And Perseverance In You Cant Go Home Again A Journey Of Perseverance Humor And Heart


New Book Chronicles Life's Adventures from the Beaches of California to Panama

You Can't Go Home Again: A Journey of Perseverance, Humor, and Heart by Rich Sherman invites readers on a heartfelt and inspiring adventure through the author's unique life journey. From the sun-soaked beaches of Southern California to the far shores of Panama, Sherman's memoir reveals his growth from an adventurous youth to a seasoned traveler and scholar.

The book captures Sherman's transformative college years, chronicling his experiences living in his 1963 VW bus, at a yoga ashram, and in a cold garage before a life-changing incarceration in the Los Angeles County Jail. It is a story of overcoming adversity, humor, and heart, as Sherman embarks on a personal quest for the“promised Age of Aquarius.”

Sherman's connection with Hawaii, which serves as a link to Panama, forms the backdrop of his transformative journey. His story offers a powerful message of perseverance, encouraging readers to embrace life's ups and downs while searching for their true selves.

“I wrote this book to document my journey of self-discovery and to leave a small footprint of my life for my grandchildren and future generations,” Sherman shares.“With perseverance, humor, and heart, you can overcome adversity and enjoy the journey. The Kingdom of God is within.”

About the Author

Rich Sherman holds a doctorate in Human and Organizational Development from Fielding Graduate University in Santa Barbara, CA. He spent twenty years as a licensed professional counselor and nineteen years as an adjunct professor at Webster University in Kansas City. A passionate traveler, Sherman has explored five of the seven continents. Now, when not working as a barista at the family-owned Casa Sucre Boutique Hotel and Coffeehouse in Casco Viejo, Panama, he enjoys spending time with his wife and two grandchildren in Miami, FL.



GetNews

