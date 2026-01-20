Allen Mathers Inspires Readers To Experience The Transforming Power Of Heaven

MENAFN - GetNews)Author Allen Mathers invites readers to discover the living reality of God's presence in his inspiring new book, The Transforming Power of Heaven. Written during the global pandemic, this remarkable work explores how heaven is not only a future promise but also a present experience for believers who long for a deeper relationship with God.

A Journey of Faith and Transformation

The Transforming Power of Heaven was born out of quiet moments spent listening to Jesus during the isolation of the pandemic. Through personal reflection and divine encounters, Mathers reveals that heaven serves as both the pattern and the source of the Christian life. He shares how God's immense love seeks companionship with each of us and how that connection transforms our everyday walk of faith.

This deeply personal book acts as a handbook for those yearning to encounter God more intimately, offering spiritual insights and practical guidance on living in the presence of heaven today.

About the Author

Once an atheist who believed science had disproved God, Allen Mathers' life changed when he encountered Jesus at age twenty-one. That transformative moment began a lifelong mission to help others experience the reality of Christ. His journey took him from studying architecture to pursuing philosophy at Asbury University, where he witnessed the powerful Asbury Revival, an event that touched every student and lasted for 185 continuous hours.

During the 1970s Jesus Movement, Allen founded a college ministry at the University of Kentucky that drew hundreds of students to Christ. Before the COVID-19 pandemic, he served in public schools, mentoring and discipling teens through Christian clubs. When the pandemic halted these activities, he turned his focus inward, deepening his relationship with Jesus, a journey that birthed this book.

Allen holds an Associate Degree in Architecture and a B.A. in Philosophy. He resides in Tulsa, Oklahoma, with his wife Ruth. They have two sons and seven grandchildren.

A Message for Today's Readers

Mathers' book reminds readers that even in times of uncertainty, God's love remains constant and accessible.“Heaven isn't far away,” Mathers shares.“It's within reach, waiting for us to listen and respond.” His story encourages others to find peace and strength in cultivating a living connection with Christ.

Book Availability

The Transforming Power of Heaven is available now through major online retailers.

For more information about the author or to order copies, readers are encouraged to visit Atticus Publishing's website or search The Transforming Power of Heaven by Allen Mathers on Amazon.

Global Book Network - Allen Mather, Author of The Transforming Power of Heaven





