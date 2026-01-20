Shark Mauls Surfer In Sydney, Third Attack In Two Days
A shark mauled a surfer off an ocean beach in Sydney yesterday in the Australian city's third shark attack in two days, authorities said.
The surfer, believed to be in his 20s, was in a critical condition in hospital with serious leg injuries after the attack at a northern Sydney beach, police said. All of Sydney's northern beaches were closed until further notice.
The attack at North Steyne Beach in the suburb of Manly came hours after a shark bit a large chunk out of a young surfer's board about 4kms north along the coast at Dee Why Point. That surfer was uninjured
