Jordan Condemns Israeli Demolition Of UNRWA Buildings In Sheikh Jarrah

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Jan. 20 (Petra) -- Jordan on Monday strongly condemned the demolition of buildings inside the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) compound in the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood of occupied Jerusalem by Israeli occupation forces, describing the move as a serious escalation and a flagrant violation of international law.In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign and Expatriates Affairs said the action constitutes a clear breach of the privileges and immunities afforded to United Nations organizations and represents an unlawful attempt to undermine the role of UNRWA.Ministry spokesperson Ambassador Fouad Majali reaffirmed Jordan's firm rejection and condemnation of the illegal measures, stressing that Israel, as the occupying power, continues a systematic campaign targeting UNRWA, its presence, and its essential humanitarian services, which cannot be canceled or replaced in fulfilling its UN mandate across its five areas of operation.Majali noted that the Israeli actions are aimed at undermining UNRWA's symbolic and legal role in affirming the rights of Palestinian refugees, including the right of return and compensation under international law. He warned that these measures seek to deprive Palestinians of vital rights and services guaranteed by international resolutions, particularly UN General Assembly Resolution 194.The spokesperson cautioned against the repercussions of the ongoing Israeli violations against UNRWA and its institutions, urging the international community to uphold its legal and moral responsibilities, confront such practices, and provide the political and financial support necessary to enable the agency to continue delivering essential services to Palestinian refugees.