Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Azerbaijan Commemorates 20 January Martyrs With Minute Of Silence (PHOTO)

Azerbaijan Commemorates 20 January Martyrs With Minute Of Silence (PHOTO)


2026-01-20 05:10:48
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 20. A minute of silence was observed throughout Azerbaijan to mark the 36th anniversary of the 20 January tragedy today at 12:00 (GMT +4), Trend reports.

Ships docking at the Baku Sea Port and cars driving on the capital's roads honked their horns, as everyone remembered the tragedy that befell the Azerbaijani people.

Azerbaijan commemorates the 36th anniversary of the January 20 tragedy today.

On the night of January 19 to 20, 1990, without a prior declaration of a state of emergency, the Soviet army began military operations against Azerbaijan. During the tragedy, 147 people were killed, 744 were severely injured, and 841 were illegally arrested. As a result of the Soviet army's operations, 200 residential buildings, houses, and personal and state property were destroyed.









MENAFN20012026000187011040ID1110623270



Trend News Agency

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search