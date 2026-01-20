Azerbaijan Commemorates 20 January Martyrs With Minute Of Silence (PHOTO)
Ships docking at the Baku Sea Port and cars driving on the capital's roads honked their horns, as everyone remembered the tragedy that befell the Azerbaijani people.
Azerbaijan commemorates the 36th anniversary of the January 20 tragedy today.
On the night of January 19 to 20, 1990, without a prior declaration of a state of emergency, the Soviet army began military operations against Azerbaijan. During the tragedy, 147 people were killed, 744 were severely injured, and 841 were illegally arrested. As a result of the Soviet army's operations, 200 residential buildings, houses, and personal and state property were destroyed.
