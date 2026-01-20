Azerbaijan's Shusha And Kalbajar Commemorate 20 January Tragedy (PHOTO/VIDEO)

The memory of the 20 January martyrs was honored with a one-minute moment of silence at 12:00 (GMT+4). During the tribute, the movement of vehicles and pedestrians was fully suspended in both cities.

