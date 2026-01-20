Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Azerbaijan's Shusha And Kalbajar Commemorate 20 January Tragedy (PHOTO/VIDEO)


2026-01-20 05:10:45

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 20. Commemoration ceremonies were held in Azerbaijan's Shusha and Kalbajar to mark the 36th anniversary of the 20 January tragedy, Trend reports.

The memory of the 20 January martyrs was honored with a one-minute moment of silence at 12:00 (GMT+4). During the tribute, the movement of vehicles and pedestrians was fully suspended in both cities.

Trend News Agency

