PM Hails Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Sacrifices, Warns Afghanistan To Choose Stability

Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif said that Pakistan has hosted 4 million Afghan citizens, and now it is up to Afghanistan to decide whether it wants to live peacefully or not.

He stated that the Afghan interim government should show mercy to its people and guide the youth away from extremism in a positive direction, as this is crucial for regional peace.

The Prime Minister added that national security is the government's top priority, and a comprehensive strategy is being adopted to address internal and external security challenges.

He said that the sacrifices of security forces in eliminating terrorism are commendable and that the state is determined to eradicate the scourge of terrorism from its roots, for which the entire nation must remain united.

Addressing participants of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Security Workshop, Shahbaz Sharif said that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has made unparalleled sacrifices in the war against terrorism.

He added that the government is taking practical steps to further improve law and order in the province and that the establishment of lasting peace in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has become imperative.

Shahbaz Sharif said that if Punjab progresses but other provinces do not, it is not true development for Pakistan. The country will progress only when all provinces develop equally.

He stated that Punjab has given Balochistan Rs. 10 billion from its share, the federal government is providing funds for the construction of an important road in Balochistan, and Rs. 4 billion have also been provided for solar tube wells.

The Prime Minister added that other provinces have contributed Rs. 80 billion from their shares to help Khyber Pakhtunkhwa deal with terrorism, while the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa voted in favor of Pakistan in the referendum.

He said that under the leadership of the Field Marshal, Pakistan achieved success in the war against India; last year, seven Indian aircraft were shot down in the conflict, and today the green passport is respected globally.

Shahbaz Sharif said that Pakistan is becoming economically stronger and the pace of development will be further accelerated, which has enhanced Pakistan's prestige worldwide.

Meanwhile, in Landi Kotal Tehsil of District Khyber, the district administration and police conducted a crackdown against illegally residing Afghan citizens. During the operation, 19 Afghan nationals were arrested and sent back to Afghanistan via the Torkham border, while three Afghan families voluntarily returned to their homeland.

According to the Landi Kotal administration, the operation will continue in the future, which has significantly reduced the crowd in the markets, creating a deserted scene.