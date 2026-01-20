More Than 10,000 Users Left Without Power In Rivne Region Due To Russian Morning Strike
“This morning, Rivne region suffered another enemy air attack,” the message says.
It is noted that due to damage to critical infrastructure, more than 10,000 customers in the region were left without power.
In addition, windows were broken in several residential buildings, and cars parked near them were damaged.
According to preliminary information, no one was injured.
All relevant services are currently working to eliminate the consequences of the attack.Read also: Russians attack residential areas and energy facilities in Odesa region
As reported by Ukrinform, explosives experts from the Rivne region police defused enemy mines dropped from Shahed UAVs, which were found near the railway tracks.
Ukrinform's photos are available for purchase here.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment