Zelensky: Air Defense Missiles Received Day Before Significantly Help Repel Russia's Night Attack

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, President Volodymyr Zelensky announced this on Facebook.

He claimed that“There are already initial reports on the situation in the regions after the Russian strike. Kyiv and the region, Vinnytsia, Dnipro, Odesa, Zaporizhzhia, Poltava, Sumy, and other regions of ours. Repair crews, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, and all necessary forces are engaged everywhere.”

The president stressed that“The Russian strike involved a significant number of ballistic and cruise missiles. Plus more than 300 attack drones.”

“Our air defense forces intercepted a significant number of targets. The day before this strike, we finally received the necessary missiles, which helped significantly. Every support package matters. Missiles for Patriots, NASAMS, and other air defense systems are critically needed,” Zelensky emphasized.

He believes that“The direct task of our entire diplomatic system is to ensure that Ukraine has sufficient air defense capabilities. And partners must not fail to deliver on this – air defense missiles are real protection for human life.”

Zelensky said that a special energy selector will be used to determine the full details of the consequences of the attack and the resources needed to restore electricity, heat, and water supplies to the people.

“The most difficult situation for now is in Kyiv, where a significant number of residential buildings are without heating. It is important that the world does not remain silent about this. Russia cannot be on an equal footing with other countries in the world as long as it is focused solely on killing and tormenting people,” the president stated.

According to Zelensky, all Ukrainian officials, everyone responsible for the work of state institutions, regional and local authorities, Ukrainian energy companies, must be in Ukraine, working, helping people, and trying to stabilize the situation.“Being in the country, in our cities, with our communities is essential,” he underlined.

As reported by Ukrinform, a 50-year-old man was killed i n the Bucha district of the Kyiv region as a result of a massive Russian attack.

In Kyiv, a woman was hospitalized as a result of the Russian attack on January 20.

In the Vinnytsia region, a critical infrastructure facility was hit during the Russian attack.

Photo: Office of the President