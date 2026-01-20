Air Defense Forces Destroy 27 Missiles And 315 Drones Used By Russians

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the Air Force Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported this on Telegram.

"As of 10:00 a.m., Air Defense Forces shot down/jammed 342 targets: 14 Iskander-M/S-300 ballistic missiles, 13 Kh-101 cruise missiles, and 315 enemy Shahed, Gerbera, and other types of UAVs in the north, south, east, and center of the country," the report said.

As noted, 5 missiles and 24 strike UAVs were recorded hitting 11 locations, as well as the fall of downed (fragments) UAVs at 12 locations. Information on two enemy missiles is being clarified.

The press service also specified that the enemy attacked with one Zircon anti-ship missile (launch area: temporarily occupied territory of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea), 18 Iskander-M/S-300 ballistic missiles (launch area: Bryansk and Rostov regions, Russian Federation), 15 Kh-101 cruise missiles (launch area: Vologda region, Russian Federation), as well as 339 Shahed, Gerbera, Italmas, and other types of UCAVs from the following directions: Kursk, Orel, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk, Shatalovo, Bryansk – Russian Federation, Hvardiiske, Chauda – temporarily occupied Crimea, temporarily occupied Donetsk, about 250 of them were Shahed drones.

The main target of the strike is the Kyiv region, the Air Force specified.

As reported by Ukrinform, 165 combat clashe of the Ukrainian Defense Forces were recorded on the front line over the past day, January 19.