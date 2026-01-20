Power Outages Reported In Kyiv And Six Regions Due To Massive Russian Attack

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, NPC Ukrenergo reported this on Facebook.

"During the night and in the morning, the enemy carried out a massive missile and drone attack on Ukrainian power system facilities. As a result, customers in Kyiv and the regions of Odesa, Dnipropetrovsk, Rivne, Kharkiv, and Sumy are without power this morning. Emergency repair work began immediately after the air raid alert ended and continues where the security situation currently allows," the statement said.

Due to power grid disruptions in some regions caused by Russian attacks, emergency power cuts are currently in effect. In other regions, power restriction schedules for industry and hourly power cut schedules for the population are in effect.

As of 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday, electricity consumption was at the same level as the previous day.

“In all regions of Ukraine, there is a need for energy saving throughout the day. Please use powerful electrical appliances as little as possible. If possible, move energy-intensive processes to night hours after 11 p.m.,” the power system operator advises.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Energy reports that network restrictions remain in place in Kyiv and the regions of Kyiv and Odesa. Emergency crews from other regions have been involved in restoring electricity and heat supply in the capital.

As reported, more than 335,000 users in Kyiv were left without electricity due to the Russian attack overnight, and energy companies have already reconnected 162,000 of them.

In addition, 5,635 high-rise buildings were left without heating, and water supply infrastructure facilities were left without power.

Photo: DTEK