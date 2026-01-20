Chess Federation Announces Finalists For National Championship

MENAFN - AzerNews) Laman Ismayilova Read more

The First Division of the Azerbaijan Chess Championship has come to a close, Azernews reports.

The results of the competition held at the Republican Chess Center have determined the players who will qualify for the national championship.

In the men's competition, which saw the participation of 36 players, Umid Aslanov finished at the top with 7 points.

Alongside him, Ravan Əliyev, Farid Orujov, Kanan Garayev, Shamsi Garakhanov, Ravan Uguzov, Kanan Isbatov, Pasham Alizade, and Suat Ibrahimli secured spots in the Azerbaijan Championship by placing in the top nine.

As Namiq Guliyev declined to participate in the championship, Allahverdi Hamidov, who finished 10th, will also be granted entry to the national competition.

In the women's event, which had 18 participants, Lala Huseynov claimed first place with 8 points. Alongside her, Zahra Allahverdi also earned a spot in the Azerbaijan Championship.

The tournament was held under FIDE's rules and played using the Swiss system over 9 rounds.

As a result, the top 10 men and the top 2 women from the First Division have officially qualified for the national championship.

The Azerbaijan Chess Championship will take place from February 6 to 22.

Founded in 1926, the Azerbaijan Chess Federation (ACF) has played a pivotal role in shaping the country's strong chess tradition.

The ACF organizes national and international tournaments, provides training programs, and supports the growth of chess at all levels, from school children to grandmasters.

The Federation is also responsible for the success of its national teams, which have consistently performed well in prestigious competitions such as the Chess Olympiad and the World Chess Championship.