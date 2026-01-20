Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Norway Sends Letters Urging Citizens To Prepare For Possible Russian Conflict

Norway Sends Letters Urging Citizens To Prepare For Possible Russian Conflict


2026-01-20 05:10:19
(MENAFN- AzerNews) Qabil Ashirov Read more

Norwegian authorities have reportedly sent thousands of letters urging citizens to be prepared for the confiscation of homes and vehicles in the event of a large-scale conflict with Russia, Azernews reports, international media outlets.

The letters were issued by the Norwegian Armed Forces.

Andres Yernberg, head of the Armed Forces' Logistics Division, told the newspaper that Norway is facing the most serious security situation since World War II.

Yernberg emphasized that Norwegian society must be ready to confront defense crises, and even war. He added that the country is currently strengthening both military and civilian preparedness measures.

MENAFN20012026000195011045ID1110623244



AzerNews

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search