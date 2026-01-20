MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) MOOvers Chicago Releases 2025 Moving Market Intelligence Report: Costs Up 15-25% MOOvers Chicago Inc released its 2025 Moving Market Intelligence Report, analyzing 2,599 residential moves generating $3.74 million across 18 neighborhoods. The study reveals North Side dominates 42% of moves and shows premium moving costs surged 15-25%, providing fresh insights into Chicago relocation trends.

Chicago, Illinois--(Newsfile Corp. - January 20, 2026) - MOOvers Chicago today released its 2025 Chicago Moving Market Intelligence Report, offering fresh insights into Chicago real estate and relocation trends based on a proprietary analysis of 2,599 residential moves totaling $3.74 million in revenue across 18 neighbourhoods.







The report reveals stark geographic imbalances in Chicago's residential moving market: the North Side dominated 42% of all relocations, led by high-demand neighborhoods Lake View (8.6%), Lincoln Park (7.5%), and Albany Park (6.8%) together capturing 22.1% of total volume. In sharp contrast, the South Side accounted for only 3.6%, pointing to significant untapped growth opportunities. Average move costs reached $1,441, with premium-tier relocations (31% of moves) averaging $1,500-$1,750+ due to high-rise complexity, certificate of insurance (COI) requirements, and parking constraints.

"The data paints a clear picture: Chicago's moving market is heavily concentrated in premium North Side corridors where logistics drive up costs dramatically - yet vast opportunities remain underserved on the South Side," said Daniel Iordan, CEO of MOOvers Chicago. "This intelligence helps real estate agents better advise clients on hidden relocation expenses, enables property managers to optimize vendor selection, and guides moving companies toward smarter resource allocation in a competitive landscape."

Key insights include:

Premium Pricing Drivers: North Side and Downtown moves command 15-25% higher rates due to multi-story walk-ups, insurance processing, and the need for specialized crews

Cost-Saving Opportunities: Off-season moves (October-April) can save clients 15-25%; weekday scheduling reduces expenses by 10-20%

Market Segmentation: Standard-tier moves (47%) deliver volume-driven efficiency at $1,200-$1,500, while budget options serve price-sensitive segments

As remote work flexibility and housing affordability continue to shape urban migration patterns in 2026, these findings provide timely, actionable guidance for Chicago's real estate and relocation ecosystem.

About MOOvers Chicago Inc

Since 2014, MOOvers Chicago has provided professional and dependable moving services throughout the metropolitan area, with a strong focus on transparency and operational excellence. The company continues to stand out through its proprietary industry intelligence and commitment to quality.

