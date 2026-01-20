403
UK Strategy To Boost Educational Exports To GBP 40 Bln By '30
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) LONDON, Jan 20 (KUNA) -- The British government is planning to boost its educational exports abroad to GBP 40 billion (about USD 53 billion) by 2030, in a step supporting UK jobs and investment.
According to a statement by the Ministry of Education on Tuesday, the strategy "sets a clear ambition to grow the value of education exports to آ£40 billion a year by 2030, backing providers to deliver UK education overseas in new and expanding markets."
British educational exports already bring in GBP 32 billion for the UK economy annually and the strategy aims to expand that number.
Commenting on the issue, Education Secretary Bridget Phillipson said, "This strategy backs the sector to go even further - underlining our commitment to fuel UK growth," adding, "By expanding overseas, our universities, colleges and education providers can diversify income, strengthen global partnerships and give millions more access to a world-class UK education on their doorstep, all whilst boosting growth at home."
She noted, "This strategy and our Plan for Change will drive growth that delivers for our economy and for communities across the UK, as well as our standing in the world."
Similarly, Minister of Trade Chris Bryant said, "Education exports are a major UK success story, and we're on track to grow the sector to آ£40 billion by 2030.. With a world-class system and deep international partnerships, the UK is exceptionally placed to expand its global footprint and ensure that this country's education continues to set the standard worldwide."
Not only that the strategy is going to build UK educational exports and enhance the economy, but it will also provide increasing opportunities for UK students to study, work, and volunteer abroad. (end)
